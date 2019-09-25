‘The Lost Girls’ portrays Peter Pan as a villain and it sounds AMAZING

Peter Pan is one of our all time favourite Disney movies, but it looks like the classic has some major competition as the story will be reinvented in The Lost Girls.

The film adaption of Laurie Fox’s novel sounds incredible, especially because of the stellar cast involved. Emma Thompson, Ellen Burstyn Gaia Wise will play the leads in this dark version of Peter Pan.

So what is The Lost Girls all about?

In The Lost Girls, Peter Pan is painted as the villain. The boy who never wants to grow up isn’t the charming character we grew up with in this adaption. The Darling girls are all struggling after their adventures with Peter.

Their view of men has been tainted by Peter Pan and they’re desperate to escape the hold he has on them.

Deadline reports, “Like her grandmother (Ellen Burstyn) and her mother Jane (Emma Thompson), Wendy must escape Pan’s hold on her and the promises he desperately wants her to keep. As her daughter Berry (Gaia Wise) comes into Peter’s orbit, Wendy must fight to save her relationship with her daughter while reconciling her legacy.”

Peter will be shown in a completely different light in this movie and we honestly can’t wait to see it. He will be transformed from a charismatic, adventurous character to a selfish and manipulative villain in The Lost Girls.

This corrupted fairytale is going to be one of the greatest movies, especially with queen, Emma Thompson involved. There’s no word on a release date yet but watch this space.