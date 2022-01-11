The films we can’t wait for that are coming out in 2022!

The last couple of years has seen a lot of delays and putting off of release dates for the film industry and it’s been devastating to watch. Productions halted due to Covid-19 or else no audiences allowed in theatres has meant we’re way behind on our film viewing schedule.

But 2022 seems to be the year that that’s all changing, with so many amazing films coming out in the next few months that we can’t wait to see! With tons of sequels and plenty of new films too, here’s what we’re looking forward to watching in 2022!

Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore (8th April 2022 in the UK)

The third instalment in the Harry Potter spin off series, we’ve been buzzing to hear the release date for this one as it’s been put off several times due to the pandemic. After an explosive ending to the second film, the third film will see Professor Albus Dumbledore moving to stop the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seize control of the wizarding world. He enlists our fave Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Hocus Pocus 2 (Autumn 2022)

The long loooong awaited sequel will see all three original Sanderson sisters make a return – which we are super relieved about because it just wouldn’t be the same without them! Set 29 years after Max originally work the sisters in the first film, Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, a trio of high school students somehow incite the wrath of the Sanderson sisters, raising them from the dead once again to wreak havoc on modern-day Salem.

Death on the Nile (11th February 2022)

Based on Agatha Christie’s iconic mystery and featuring a truly star-studded cast, with Kenneth Brannagh playing Belgian detective Hercule Poirot's. His vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set in the stunning Egyptian landscape, the heady atmosphere and heat combine with a sizzle in this tale of unbridled passion and mind-twisting mystery.

Enola Holmes 2 (Undefined 2022 release date)

There’s little known as of yet about the sequel to the phenomenally successful first film, except that Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill were confirmed to be returning to their roles. The final movie ended with a family reunion of the Holmes, but with Enola still searching for independence and her own path. The plot could really go anywhere from here so we’re excited to see what they producers and writers come up with!

Downton Abbey: A New Era (18th March 2022)

Another Downton film! Long overdue, the film was supposed to be released in December 2021, the new release date will see us reuniting with Mary, the Dowager and many more of our favourites on the 18th of March! Written by the show’s original creator Julian Fellowes, the sequel will see a royal visit, a wedding and possibly a past affair! We can’t wait to catch up with all the Downton crowd this spring!

The Lost City (25th March 2022)

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe all in one film? Yes please! A reclusive romance novelist gets caught up in a disastrous kidnapping that lands her stranded and captured on a jungle island – and only her stunning cover model can save her from the evil clutches of a billionaire named Fairfax who is convinced she holds the key to an ancient treasure. We can’t wait for this one!

Where the Crawdads Sing (24th June 2022)

One of the most popular romance mysteries of the last few years, Where the Crawdads Sing is being brought to life by Reese Witherspoon in what is sure to be a dreamy and gripping adaptation of the best-selling book. We’re buzzing to see our fave, Daisy Edgar Jones as the lovely and misunderstood Kaia and to see the incredible story brought onto the big screen!