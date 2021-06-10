The Father’s Day gift guide: For impossible-to-buy-for dads

Dads are notoriously difficult to buy for! They always want something practical, that’s not something you can give as a gift, or some obscure thing from a hardware store that definitely won’t be there when you go looking for it. The cutesy tie, the ‘fancy’ pen, the slippers…we’ve bought it all and sometimes it can be ridiculously hard to come up with new ideas.

Well fear not, shoppers, we’ve got you covered with this masterlist of inspired ideas with something for every dad out there; the golf dad, the techy dad, the handy dad and even the ‘I don’t want anything’ dad! Have a browse below and save for ideas next year!

For the dad whose at his happiest on the golf course, surprise him with a jacket from the Pádraig Harrington collection at Dunnes Stores. Celebrate dad in style by refreshing his wardrobe this Father’s Day and wrap him up against the elements with this heatseeker gilet from Pádraig Harrington. This Thinsulate top features a moisture-resistant insulation layer that provides warmth without weight and dries quickly. Four way stretch material also provides unrestricted movement. Complete with a padded front and zip pockets, it also has an internal pocket at the chest for a handy finish – perfect for a round of golf!

For the dad who loves to travel in style, this gorgeous leather weekend bag is a must. Head off for carefree weekend breaks with this smart and stylish genuine leather holdall. Two top handles and a detachable adjustable shoulder strap make for an easy and luxurious carry and the zip closure and secure interior pocket ensures he’ll have all the space he needs. Made with sustainably sourced leather, it’s also eco-friendly!

Perfect for staycations, outdoor dining and fancy picnics. Ely Wines are delivering online luxury wines and delicatessen foods to your door! They also deliver local meals like burgers, ribs, vegetarian, BBQ and divine steak boxes within a 45 mile radius of their Maynooth shop, so in Meath, Dublin and Kildare. Wine boxes, gift hampers, virtual wine tastings and gift vouchers – delivered nationwide!

Their philosophy at ELY has always been to source local, artisan and organic where possible. As always, their wine focus leans towards organic and biodynamic wines from small family run wineries. Plus, they have also teamed up with local producers, local suppliers, local makers and local artists to create a range of lovely Father's Day gifts! Well worth checking out!

With Father’s Day on June 20th, what better way to show Dad just how much you care than with a hamper specially designed for all the cool dads out there. With prices from €75 and nationwide delivery, order that perfect gift for Dad today and make his big day that extra bit more special this year. Choose from Greengrocer’s Daughter The Whiskey Buff Luxury Hamper €75.00, Greengrocer’s Daughter Daddy Cool Luxury Hamper €150.00 and the Summer Afternoon Tea Box €80.00 for Two People. Spoiled for choice!

This year skip the usual Father’s Day tie and mug and opt for a long-lasting gift that will give dads who take pride in their garden and outdoor space a helping hand with one of the award-winning products from the expansive Husqvarna range. Awarded ‘Best Premium Choice’, the Husqvarna Automower® 430X is still the king among the better equipped models. Testers were impressed by the model due to its user-friendliness, reliability, intelligence, technology and its value for money.

It’s smart enough to negotiate the challenges of large and complex lawns – like multiple narrow passages, obstacles, tough terrain and slopes up to 45%. GPS-assisted navigation and a host of features including Automower® Connect make it the intelligent way to keep your lawn green, healthy and perfectly mowed. T

Spirit Adventurers, this one is for you! Dad’s Ultimate Spirit Adventure Box includes a 500ml bottle of Stillgarden Distillers Edition Gin, a 200ml bottle of Social Gin, and a 200ml bottle of Early Harvest Vodka, so he can try all three socially sourced spirits this Father’s Day. The gift box also contains two Stillgarden glasses, a Father’s Day greeting card as well as two garden tour tickets with an option to add on a Hip Flask for an additional €8. Bargain!

Feeling sentimental? More personal than a photo and cooler than something framed, this Photo Block idea from Fujifilm add your photo to these mounted blocks which you can hang or simply place on a piece of furniture. Modern, high quality and slick, these Photo Blocks are great for pictures with the family that he can keep on the office desk or the bedside locker. Capture a memory and make it last this Father’s day.

The Sexton Single Malt (RRP €38.00)

An unexpected single malt made for restless and defiant spirits who challenge themselves to make choices each day, that add up to a life story worth telling. The Sexton is rich in hue, bold in taste and memorable in character. Distilled entirely from Irish malted barley, and triple distilled in copper pot stills before maturing in Oloroso Sherry casks, it has a deep, versatile flavour profile- mix it, drink it with ice, drink it neat. Life’s too short! The Sexton is available to purchase in Tesco, Supervalu, Celtic Whiskey Store, Carry Out, Fine Wines, O’Briens Wine and select independent retailers and off-licences.

Need a gift for your foodie father? At Dunnes Stores, you’ll find what you’re looking for! Burger-flipping season is upon us, so what better time is there to treat dad to new barbecue utensils so he can own the barbecue grill all summer long? The Cook with Neven Maguire collection features excellent quality kitchen essentials at affordable prices. This apron from Neven Maguire is an essential in any kitchen. In a bamboo-blend, it features self-tie fastenings and three patch pockets so he can cook up a storm and still look fresh.

Built for Gourmet BBQ System cooking grates, you can now enjoy life as they do in Bella Italia! Envision feasting on a gourmet pizza, made in a brick oven on a quaint patio in Naples. Now, imagine eating that same pizza in the comfort of your own back garden. Let the Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone save your dad the trip – Whether they’re making pizza, bread or dessert, let them enjoy a taste of la dolce vita any night of the week!

The pandemic has brought the practical and earth-friendly side out in many of us, including dads across the land. Earth loving brand Mother Reusables, a thermal bottles company launched in 2020, offers ideal dad-friendly gift options, designed to keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours. These eye-catching designs will suit every occasion from the golf bag, mountain bike, picnic blanket or the car, and will stand out with their sleek designs, on stainless steel and copper mix bottles. If your dad has vowed to live more sustainably, Mother Reusables thermal bottles are the perfect gift this Father’s Day this year!

Lidl Ernesto Moka Pot Espresso Makers (RRP €9.99)

If your dad is a coffee drinker, pick him up one of Lidl’s quirky Ernesto Moka Pot Espresso Makers to brew a tasty cup of the new Brady’s Coffee Company’s specially blended ground coffee (€3.99, available now). Exclusive to Lidl, this Wicklow-made coffee boasts a mouth-wateringly alluring fusion of earthy Guatemalan spice and smooth Brazilian chocolate notes. Give him the complete barista package with a set of Lidl’s Ernesto Insulated Glasses (€8.99). Available in 3 chic styles, each hand-crafted glass is double-walled with borosilicate glass, making for the perfect gift no matter how hot he likes his coffee!

Help your dad keep organised and clued up whilst on the go with the Samsung Galaxy Watch3. He can check his schedule and keep track of his fitness on Samsung Health, all from his wrist. With the Samsung Galaxy Watch3, he can keep on top of health tracking with the new blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring capabilities via the Samsung Health Monitor App. Available from samsung.com in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver (41mm) from €399 and Mystic Black and Mystic Silver (45mm) from €429.

HairyBaby.com has launched a gas new range of socks with some of their favourite designs, the perfect gift for all the awkward Dads out there. The colourful and uniquely Irish socks have products that are movie-inspired (‘Go Ahead Make My Tay’) and GAA inspired (‘I could have made County’), the socks are sure to raise a smile with Dads from Malin Head to Mizen Head. Commenting on the new range, Daragh Murphy, Founder of Hairy Baby, said “Our new socks are a rare breed, just like Irish Dads. They’re fun, loveable and a little bit mad. This year, why not give Dad something he can never have enough of. But please, don’t allow him wear them with sandals.

This Father’s Day, why not gift your pops a sustainable gift from Ballyseedy Home and Garden, Tralee, Co. Kerry? Forget the boring socks and handkerchiefs, indoor plants are having their moment, and are truly a unique centrepiece for any part of your home. And a plant like the Yucca is a perfect beginner plant. With its generous height it makes a bold visual statement in any room. A native of Mexico, it is known as a hardy plant and loves a sunny spot. The Yucca isn’t too fussy with watering requirements, so a little TLC will go a long way!

Their flagship whiskey is the multi award-winning Grace O’Malley Blended Irish Whiskey, which recently scooped a much-coveted double gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021. Brave, bold and irresistible, Grace O’Malley Whiskeys are inspired by the many stories from Granuaile’s long and fascinating life to ensure the legend lives on and her great, rebellious heart is never forgotten. Grace O’Malley Blended Irish Whiskey retails at €37.00 RRP at Celtic Whiskey store, Irish Malts.com, Molloy’s off licenses, Carry Out, Super Valu, Centra, and leading off licenses nationwide.

Gleeson Butchers’ knows that dads miss the Butcher Banter about how to cook meat and what sides work well, so The Butcher Box combines the expertise of visiting your trusted local butcher with simple cooking instructions and mouth-watering food. With prices starting at €35, The Butcher Box is the perfect weekend treat or occasion meal in the lead up to Father's Day. Each Butcher Box comes with:

Freshly portioned ingredients

Step by step cooking instructions

Minimal packaging, with one day a week delivery to keep food miles low

Your choice of expertly selected beef and potatoes

Gourmet Tart Co. has been offering warm gestures in the form of delicious treats for 20 years. Founded in 2001, Gourmet Tart Co. has grown from a humble market stall into an established local producer with six shops throughout Galway City. When someone buys a Gourmet Tart Company hamper, they directly support 70 local Irish jobs and it is more important than ever to shop local and support Irish businesses! The Just For Dad Hamper is priced at €50 and features: 2 x Galway Bay Brewery Craft Beers, Bell Lane Coffee, Liquorice All Sorts, 1 x Handmade Rocky Road Bar and 1 x Crunchy Rocky Road Bar, New Gourmet Tart Co. Handmade Lavosh and much more!

For the dad who loves to take his music on the go but is forever tangled in his headphones, the latest Braven Flye Sport Wireless Earbuds allows you take calls hands-free with the integrated mic. With burst charge capabilities that give you an hour of playback on a 10-minute charge, and a 10-hour playtime from a single full charge, the Flye Sport Burst Wireless Earbuds are ready for adventure this summer. A sleek new design and wireless charging, the earbuds automatically power on and connect when the charging case is opened.

Lidl The Crafty Brewing Co. Craft Beer Gift Pack (RRP €8.99)

With Father’s Day fast approaching, getting the perfect gift for your dad can be a daunting task! With that in mind, Lidl Ireland have curated the perfect selection, like a bottle of his favourite beverage, which is always a good place to start, especially with Lidl debuting it’s The Crafty Brewing Co. Craft Beer Gift Pack. The special Father’s Day gift pack includes 5 craft beer favourites from Lidl’s award-winning The Crafty Brewing Co. range, brewed locally in Co. Kildare.

Is your dad a travel buff? Have a place that’s special to him? Iconic landmarks like the Giant’s causeway, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Northern Ireland and Cobh Cathedral in Co.Cork are featured in this stunning artistic collection. These prints act as a wonderful memento for the father-figure in your life as a reminder of a special time shared together in a place you hold dear. Owned by husband and wife, Owen and Julie McLoughlin, JANDO boasts an acclaimed range of architecturally inspired prints uniquely capturing Ireland’s landmarks in their bold and eye-catching style.

Have a handy dad who is happiest when he’s working on something? This remoldable bioplastic sticks to easily fix anything – a great companion to have in his toolbox when he’s in a bind! Made from plants and (industrially) compostable, he can fix anything – just dunk in hot water to soften, mold, and then let it harden for 5 minutes. Or he can make something he needs – replace a piece for a game or tool. Can be textured and painted on and you can mix colours. Great for model making and miniatures.