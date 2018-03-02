The essential beauty products you need from a French pharmacy

While in Paris, there are a few must-do activities one has to comply with: eating fresh croissants, walking along the Seine, sipping on wine, visiting one of the many museums and of course, do some shopping.

During your haul, do not forget the mandatory stop in one of France's crowning glories, the pharmacies.

These skincare and beauty temples sell products for probably half the price compared to home and the offer is abundant.

To help you navigate the French pharmacy, we have gathered some products that French girls swear by.

1. Ducray Extra-Doux Shampoo

Suited for frequent use on delicate hair, this extra-gentle shampoo works well for every hair type.

This everyday favourite will leave your mane soft, shiny and won't irritate your scalp.

2. Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré

Used as a moisturiser, a makeup base or as a mask, this lotion is a true staple among makeup artists and once you have tried it, you will keep re-purchasing.

It is cheap (at least when you buy it in France), leaves the skin smooth, hydrated and not greasy.

3. Biafine

In the summer, every French family buys this product and lashes it on as an after sun when they come back from the beach.

Originally a burn treatment, this ultra-rich lotion soothes dehydrated skins and of course, sunburns. Do not use it as a moisturiser during the summer however as it doesn't contain an SPF.

4. Avène TriAcnéal

If you suffer from acne, this inexpensive treatment might be the answer to your prayers.

With anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties, it helps getting rid of stubborn blemishes in just a few weeks and reduces the appearance of marks and scars.

5. Sanoflore Aqua Magnifica

Developed for combination to oily skin, this toner purifies the skin and helps reduce imperfections. Use it after cleansing your skin: you won't believe what is left on your cotton pad…

Made with 100% natural ingredients, it also tightens pores and boosts radiance. What's not to like?

6. Nuxe Rêve de Miel

Formulated with honey, rich essential oils, shea butter and grapefruit essence, it repairs, soothes and protects your dry lips.

Use it before bed for an overnight treatment, or under your lipstick to give your lips some needed moisture. Also, did we mention the smell?