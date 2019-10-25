The Duchess of Sussex wore the most divine autumnal outfit today

The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in the ultimate autumnal outfit this morning. Meghan attended a round table discussion about worldwide gender equality at Windsor Castle and she looked absolutely beautiful.

Meghan donned a red pencil skirt by Hugo Boss, a burgundy v-neck top and matching red pumps.

The Duchess also wore her locks in a casual updo and wore minimal makeup.

The mum spoke to numerous One Young World leaders and The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to discuss how we can help everyone get equal rights.

Meghan is the Vice President for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and this marked one of her first engagements since controversial documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey aired.

Meghan was supposed to attend the royal engagement by herself but Prince Harry made a surprise appearance.

The couple put on a united front as reports of a ‘royal crisis’ continue.

It is understood that the Royal Family are concerned for both Harry and Meghan who have both expressed their upset about the media backlash they have faced over the past few months.

A royal source told the BBC that Prince William was worried about his younger brother and that the Sussex’s are in a "in a fragile place".

In the documentary, both The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the abuse they’ve faced from the British tabloids has had a severe impact on their mental health.

Meghan even revealed her friends advised her not to marry Harry because the “British tabloids will destroy your life”.

Prince Harry admitted that part of this role is ignoring these rumours, but sometimes it is too much to deal with.

"Part of this job is putting on a brave face but, for me and my wife, there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue,” he stressed.

There's no doubt their families will support Harry and Meghan during this troubling time.