The date for this year’s Late Late Toy Show has been revealed

The official date for this year’s Late Late Toy Show has been revealed and we may be more excited than the kids.

As cringe as it is, the Toy Show never fails to make us smile.

We never thought watching Ryan Tubridy prance around dressed as Woody from Toy Story would get us in the festive mood, but it did.

Watching the Toy Show has become one of the biggest Christmas traditions here in Ireland and we honestly wouldn’t have it any other way.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy announced the date for this year’s show on his RTÉ Radio 1 show and it’s just around the corner.

Fans don’t have too long to wait to see what Christmas jumper Tubs will be rocking this year because the 2018 Toy Show will air on November 30.

“I had to try on my particular outfit this week that will be featuring on the opening of the Toy Show on November the 30th and that means Christmas is in the heads of a lot of people already,” the Late Late Show host revealed.

The Toy Show never fails to disappoint us, even thought we feel extremely jealous of ALL the prizes the audience bring home.

We can’t help but wonder will a certain boyband make an appearance on this year’s show? Westlife did just confirm their reunion tour.

Get your matching PJs and tins of Celebrations at the ready. The Late Late Toy Show airs on November 30.