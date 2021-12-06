The Christmas decoration edit: Making your home merry and bright this year!

This year more than ever, we’re excited to put up our Christmas decorations. With all the uncertainty and bad news looming, we feel like we’re warding it all off and returning to normal times when we put up our rich and luscious wreaths, dusting off our Christmas ornaments and picking out trees.

In a dark time, Christmas is a chance to make our homes and lives glow with festive light and love and beautiful decorations are the perfect way to create that cosy, safe and excited atmosphere that we love when Christmas comes around. We’ve put together our ultimate Christmas decoration selections from this year’s Christmas displays, to help you create the warm and sparkling house that we all need to experience this Christmas. Browse below to pick out your favourites and get inspiration for everything from tablescapes to your front door’s wreath!

Follow those stars this Christmas with this set of 2 stunning decorations. Made from metal, the stars are designed to be hung from a ceiling, adding extra tradition and cheer to your display. The silver surface shines as they turn on the transparent cable, while LEDs light them up in the evening for a wonderfully festive effect. Perfect for adding a little Christmas sparkle to your home!

Bring a festive look to your interior with this elegant Christmas tree-shaped tealight holder. Its stylised design features a large, a medium and a small Christmas tree delicately placed on a textured silver base that can hold 3 tea candles. This eye-catching candle holder will be a family favourite for Christmas’s to come and continue to bring Christmas merriment to your home!

Counting down to Christmas just got cosier with this cotton-rich bedding set! Make a new Christmas tradition with this adorable reversible design that allows you to choose between an all-over Advent calendar print or colourful stars, perfect for post-holiday bedtimes. Why just have Christmas pyjamas when you can have a whole bedding set!

There’s no better time of year to bring more atmospheric and glowing lighting to your home than Christmas time. This beautiful white hexagonal shaped lantern with decorative designs makes it the perfect addition to your candle collection. Light a candle to place in the window, at the foot of the stairs, or even just to flicker and gleam in the corner of the room. Beautifully crafted with a weave design on top giving a lovely atmosphere to relax in, it’s the perfect addition to any home.

Give your wreath a classy, sparkly makeover with this beautiful and trendy champagne and gold Christmas wreath. Hang it on your door to signal that it's that wonderful time of year again or inside your home as a table centrepiece to add sparkle and shimmer to go along with your Christmas dinner and other fun festive touches!

Looking for something a little more rustic and low-key? This stag ornament made form driftwood is the perfect understated ornament to decorate your home with a give a real wintery feel. Delicate and classy, tuck him amongst the candles in the living room, or add him to your tablescape this year!

The three beautiful golden tealight holders are inspired by the picturesque houses along the Amsterdam canal and their shimmering light makes them super Christmassy! Each holder is made from porcelain and coated in gold and lining them up in a row on your mantel for a sweet, ambient display is definitely the way to make them shine!

Warm, cosy lighting is key at Christmas time, and these string lights from Sostrene Grene are the perfect way to ensure your home glows this festive season. Cluster the string light to decorate and illuminate the living room on dark and cold days or spread them along your table runner interspersed with ornaments for a creative a beautiful tablescape. Drape them over your picture frames along with some holly or add them to a glass vase with some baubles for a truly stunning Christmas glow!

A cute and cheery cushion cover is the perfect low-maintenance way to add a little Christmas cheer to your cosy sitting room! This fun cushion cover in organic cotton canvas is a little cheeky and a lot festive for the season and will make guests smile at the subtle but cheery touch!

Another set of string lights but this time with a botanical twist, these chain of lights come with festive red berries to add a little warmth to your home. These ones we feel would do particularly well as part of your tablescape, or even wrapped around your stair’s banister for some Christmas cheer and a really natural, beautiful look!

Christmas tree decorations in need of an update? Decorate your Christmas tree with a sleek and modern star topper inspired by geometrical shapes which will last year after year! Made by 100% solid brass this top star has a classic timeless look and will fit into every home style.