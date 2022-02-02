The best Valentine’s Day foodie treats and experiences for you and bae this year!

On Valentine's Day, the focus for many of us – myself included – is on the food. We don't particularly care about the flowers or the jewellery, but a good meal or delicious foodie gift is an absolute must from our S.O.

To help give you all some inspiration this year, we've compiled our favourite foodie treats and experiences for the most loved up time of year – whether you're a wine expert, a chocolate enthusiast or want to get spicy and try out some aphrodisiacs this year, we have something for you and your bae this Valentine's day!

Give a Pizza your heart with Domino’s Valentine’s Day deals

Why go out when you can spend a romantic evening tucking into a delicious pizza at home? Torn between two pizzas? Domino's has the answer. There’ll be no lovers tiff over what to order together this Valentine’s Day! Leave the crowded restaurant behind and get one of Domino’s Half and Half pizzas, guaranteed to make everyone happy from just €12!

Or if you’re feeling super hungry for love, Domino’s also has an exclusive online Mighty Deal, including two medium pizzas and two sumptuous sides, perfect for a dreamy duo!

Enjoy a Romantic Meal for two with Gleeson Butchers (RRP €40.00)

Gleeson Butchers have the perfect way to share a little love this Valentine's Day with their Butcher Box for two. Thye come with step-by-step cooking instructions and everything you need for a perfect indulgent night in with your significant other. Enjoy a starter of chicken wings with blue cheese dip, main course of top-quality steak of your choice, potato gratin, roasted root vegetables and a selection of sauces, and finish with some delicious chocolates!

A Hamper full of love from Gourmet Tart Co. (RRP €50.00)

Treat your partner, friend or family with a bespoke hamper from the Gourmet Tart Company. Ideal for Valentine’s Day, the ‘Sending Love’ hamper includes prosecco, truffles and gourmet treats all handmade in their Galway bakery. The hamper is priced at €50 with nationwide delivery of €5. A handwritten message will be included in each box.

The Gourmet Tart Co.’s beautiful hand-made food hampers encourage people across the country to share the love with those they miss the most, so whether it’s a Valentine, Palentine or Galentine there’s something for every loved one to let them know you’re thinking of them.

Jiminy.ie Chocolatey Clare gift sets (RRP €25.00)

Looking for classic Valentine’s chocolates for the eco-conscious Valentine in your life? The Chocolatey Clare gift sets is vegan, plastic-free and made in Ireland. Featuring 6 made-in-Ireland vegan chocolate bars, they can feel great about where its coming from and the positive impact its having on the environment. Show your Valentine your really know them this Valentine’s Day!

Krispy Kreme offer up Heart-Shaped Treats in time for Valentine’s Day (RRP €3.50)

Krispy Kreme’s Love Heart doughnuts back for 2022! Krispy Kreme are bringing Valentine’s joy to everyone with a new limited-time only range of doughnuts so adorable, nobody will be able to resist their attraction! Share your (Love) Heart this February with your nearest and dearest with flavours like ‘Orange you sweet’ and ‘Whole lotta love’!

On sale from 31st January – 14th February from Swords Pavilion, Blanchardstown, The Rocket at Dundrum Town Centre, at any Krispy Kreme cabinet in Tesco and Circle K.

Meltdown Dublin’s Valentine’s Specials (RRP €9.10)

Valentine’s Day, the cheesiest day of the year, is almost upon us and to celebrate, Meltdown has created a limited edition toastie to get you in the mood! This Valentine’s Day, cheese toastie haven Meltdown, has created a delicious melt layered with lust-inducing ingredients. The limited edition Get Figgy with It – €9.10 includes fig, ricotta, prosciutto, honey and rocket between two slices of perfectly toasted fresh sourdough bread.

Fruits like fig and leafy greens such as rocket, while less exotic aphrodisiacs than oysters and champagne, deliver the same chemical reaction that help get you in the mood! The Valentine’s specials at Meltdown are available at the Leeson Street and Montague Street cafes!

Gourmet Gifts Grá Box for Her (RRP €60.00)

Treat her to the Grá Box this Valentine’s Day, full of beautiful, carefully curated, Irish artisan products and a premium wine or prosecco. Give the gift of relaxation with the Purcell & Woodcock midnight pomegranate scented candle and Jar of Moher Rose Bath Salts, a sweet treat with the Butlers Irish Atlantic Sea salted caramels and then choose between a bottle of premium red wine, white wine or prosecco. (Doppio Passo Primitivo/Haut Poitou Sauvignon Blanc/Montegrande Prosecco) for a glam night in together!

Freddy’s Pizzeria’s Aphrodisiac pizza (RRP €15.50)

Freddy’s, Galway’s much loved and oldest pizzeria have created a cheesy, delicious heart-shaped pizza for the weekend of love, topped with aphrodisiac ingredients that are sure to get the blood pumping this Valentine’s weekend! Freddy’s Valentine's pizza special, Take A Pizza My Heart! (€15.50) is topped with goat's cheese and parma ham along with nature's natural aphrodisiacs; rocket, one of the oldest aphrodisiacs vital to sexual health. Fig, a natural sexual stimulant to boost your stamina and honey, which regulates hormone levels and increases blood flow. These delicious ingredients are carefully assembled on Freddy’s signature light and airy pizza base shaped like a love heart!

Valentine’s Day Gifts from The Wine Buff

This Valentine’s Day, treat the wine lover in your life to a gift they’re sure to adore from The Wine Buff. Renowned for extraordinary wines at ordinary prices, The Wine Buff stocks a wide range of very special wines and champagnes imported directly from the world’s finest sustainable family-run vineyards. Gifts are presented in a variety of options including beautiful branded pine and card boxes. Try the full and smooth Adesso Nero D’Avola 2020, for €13.99 or the very special St Emilion Cuvée Ton, for €59, from The Wine Buff’s own premium brand selection.

Four Floors of Foodie Heaven in Exchequer Street

This Valentine's Day, whether you are planning to paint the town red or fancy a quiet night in with that someone special, four floors of foodie heaven await you in Exchequer Street!

With over 300 bottles, their Wine Cellar is the spot to enjoy your favourite vino, choose some celebratory champagne or to try their special Steak Dinner for two for only €25! They’ve also got some tasty new hampers available to deliver nationwide, so now is the perfect time to let them know you are thinking of them!

Winedown’s Valentine’s Exclusive 6-Course Tasting Menu

This Valentine’s weekend, dine in style with an exclusive 6-course tasting menu from Winedown! Known for its incredible seasonal-inspired dishes and mouth-watering flavour combinations, Montague Street is the perfect place for date night. The tasting menu is available exclusively on Saturday 12th February, serving up everything from Asian inspired Beef Skewers with House Rayu to Slow Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Apple. The tasting menu is paired with a curated wine list and you can also avail of the tasting menu in their hamper, ‘The Classic Box’, priced at €55.

Book and table here and check out their hamper selection here.