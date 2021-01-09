The best smoothie recipes to get your 5 a day

With all the new year's resolutions still ongoing, it can get a little…well, boring, trying to come up with healthy meals, scrolling Pinterest for ideas and trying to get excited at the idea of kale. But a great hack that I've discovered, that is both filling, tasty and nutritious are smoothies!

A great breakfast or lunchtime idea, these power boosts are a great way to get some of your five a day in when you're feeling sick of salads. I've chosen a few of my favourites for you to try out when you feel you need a tasty vitamin and mineral boost!

Beet Ginger Smoothie

Ingredients

2 Beets, Small

1 cup Blueberries, fresh or frozen

2 Carrot

2 Dates, Pitted

Ginger root

2 cups Mango

1 1/2 cup Almond milk

Directions;

Peel and take the top of two beets. Slice them thinly and put into blender. Peel and slice ginger root and add to blender with beets. Place pitted dates, chopped carrots, chopped mango, blueberries and almond milk into blender. Blend until liquid and enjoy! Not only is this smoothie zesty, zingy and tasty, it's also a great immunity booster!

Spiced apple smoothie

Ingredients

2 apples

1 frozen banana

1 1/2 Cup of coconut milk

1/2tsp nutmeg

1/2tsp cinnamon

1/2tsp ginger

ice

Quarter apples and remove core. Add to blender.

Place frozen bananas, spices, coconut milk and ice to blender and mix til liquid.

Vitamin C hit!

Get an extra boost of Vitamin A and C with this citrusy smoothie!

Ingredients

Chopped mango

1 frozen banana

Orange segments

1 Lime's juice

Blend together for a deliciously refreshing way to get some of your five a day!

Get your greens in

Ingredients

1/2 Avocado, medium ripe

1 inch knob Ginger

1/2 cup Mango chunks, frozen

1 cup Pineapple chunks, frozen

2 cups Spinach, organic

1 cup Almond milk, unsweetened

Peel ginger root and slice before putting it into a blender.

Add frozen mango and pineapple, along with spinach, avocado and almond milk. Blend til smooth.

Hydration boost

Ingredients

Frozen watermelon

frozen strawberries

1tbsp honey

1/2 cup vanilla greek yoghurt

1/2 cup almond milk

Mint leaves

Chop frozen watermelon into small chunks and add to the blender with frozen strawberries, honey, vanilla greek yoghurt, almond milk and a few sprigs of mint. Blend and enjoy!

Chocolate Avocado Smoothie

Ingredients

3/4 cup Avocado

2 cups Baby spinach

2 Bananas, medium

4tbsp Cacao powder, raw

2 cups Almond milk

2tbsp Peanut butter, creamy unsweetened

1/2tsp Cinnamon, ground

1/4tsp Vanilla extract

2tbsp Chia seeds

5 Ice cubes

Chop up spinach, frozen bananas, and avocado. Add to the blender with cocoa powder, almond milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, vanilla extract, chia seeds and ice cubes and blend. Enjoy your creamy, chocolatey shake!

Berry Nice

Ingredients

1 Banana

1 1/2 cup Berries, Frozen mixed

3/4 cup Coconut milk, Light

1 Low-calorie sweetener or honey

Simple and sweet this recipe doesn't require much prep! Chop up the bananas and pop it into the blender with the rest of the ingredients for a sweet, berrylicious treat!

Energy booster

Ingredients

handful of kale

1/2 cup chopped mango

1/2 cup almond milk

handful of organic spinach

1 chopped and peeled kiwi

Blend these superfoods together for the energy and vitamin boost you need to ge through the day bursting with goodness!