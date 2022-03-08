The best movies to watch on International Women’s Day

Women across the world will celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8. By the time we finish work and our mum-duties we’ll be running low on energy, and certainly won’t feel like going out. However, you could host a movie night with your daughters, sisters or best friends in honour of this special day.

A Disney classic that will inspire you – Mulan

Disney’s Mulan tells the tale of young peasant girl Mulan who takes her ill father’s place in the Imperial Army. Mulan disguises herself as a man and joins the army so she can protect her family. This act shows us how valuable family is. Throughout the film, Mulan trains with the army fights against their enemies and defeat the Huns. Mulan’s determination and power has shown us that women are full of strength and are capable of winning battles.

A movie that will show you that hope is always stronger than hate- Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures shares the untold story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who were the brains behind one of NASA’s biggest operations; the launch of John Glenn into orbit. The film is set back in the 1960s where African-American women faced huge discrimination in the workplace. These three strong women never let hate prevent them from showing the world what they were capable of. They fought for what they believed in, followed their dreams no matter what obstacles stood in their way and refused to let the hatred they faced swallow them up.

A movie that will fill you with determination and wanderlust – Wild

This gripping tale follows the story of Cheryl Strayed played by Reese Witherspoon who goes on a solo hike across the Pacific Crest Trail following the death of her mum and the breakdown of her marriage. Throughout the movie we see her tackle numerous obstacles, but she never gives up. Wild shows us that no matter what you should always keep going. “I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.”

A movie that shows you how valuable female friendships are – The First Wives Club

This hilarious 90s classic is the perfect movie to watch with your friends. When three middle-aged college friends are reunited they realise that they have something in common- their husbands all left them for younger women. The three women played by- Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn- are sassy, a little bit crazy, but they remind us that being honest is the best way to be.

Plus, the final scene is golden- We can’t help but join in on the famous dance number.