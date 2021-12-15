The alternative wedding edit: Something different for the unique bride

Your wedding day is your time to shine and therefore your dress should uniquely reflect you and all your beauty and character. But when we browse through the endless wedding dress lines and collection, everything can start to feel a little…same-y.

Lace mermaid gown here, satin ballgown there, embroidered, beaded, embellished this that and the other…we want something that is our very own creation, something that we haven’t seen anywhere else or worse – on anyone else.

We’ve put together a list of some of our favourite wedding dresses – and outfits – that are utterly alternative and won’t be seen anywhere else. Stand out as the utter goddess you are in some of these stunning outfits below!

Temperly London Toledo Dress

This one-of-a-kind print is the dress for the creative thinkers, the dreamers, the whimsical ones. Timelessly Temperley and fiercely unique, this beautiful floor-length gown features delicately hand-painted florals in euphorically bright colours, creeping over sheer tattoo sleeves towards a nipped-in waist and slim fitting, floor-length skirt. A dress for the dreamer within that loves a splash of colour, a touch of whimsy and the expression of the colours within!

Alma Novia Bridal Jumpsuit

There’s nothing we love more than a bride who flies in the face of convention and this culotte jumpsuit is perfect for the bride who wants to look sleek, chic and sophisticated on her big day. This bridal culotte jumpsuit suit in crepe is utterly wearable and will look just as good at the ceremony as it does on the dancefloor! The bloused V-neckline is simple and elegant and the off-the-shoulder three-quarter sleeves and low back add an understated but eye catching element to the whole look. Perfect for the bride who doesn’t want to be weighed down by a ballgown on her big day!

Eliza Jane Howell Calvin cape with crepe slip dress

Found in Galway’s Vintage Pearl Bridal shop, this ethereal and elegant dress and cape is like something that walked out of a fairytale! Featuring a simple crepe slip dress beneath – that’s perfect for partying later on! – the cape is the main event here with its delicate pearl detailing that waterfalls down your silhouette. If you want to look like a fairy queen on your big day, this is the dress for you.

Helen Fontaine Celeste embroidered lace romantic boho wedding gown

A dress fit for a princess! If a little colour is what you’re looking for but nothing too bold or brash, then this silvery-blue celestial gown is a gorgeous option in between pure white and something bolder. We’re getting major moon goddess vibes from this embroidered lace romantic wedding gown, that features a delicate plunge bodice and understated A-line skirt with dip train, making this beautiful Bohemian wedding dress a major win in our books.

The Halfpenny London ‘The Black Edit’

Does the idea of wearing white on you wedding day make you shudder? Then the Black Edit from The Halfpenny London is the collection for you! An unashamedly bold collection of exquisite pieces, it fuses contemporary styling with a fashion sensibility. Taking the most distinctive silhouettes from Kate's bridal collections, and re-imagining them in the deepest black tones, the dresses and interchangeable separates are crafted in Kate's Bloomsbury atelier. Crafted with the finest laces mixed with leathers and liquid satin’s fitting of a true artisan, these dramatic and bold dresses will allow you to be your truest self on your big day.

Nevista Catherine Bridal suit

Wear the pants on your wedding day with this stunning and statement suit that will look incredible with a glam veil. Go all out with this look and make it uniquely you so you can feel and look your best in a powerful outfit that emphasis what a boss lady you truly are!

The Sappho Collection Blossom Blouse two piece

A two piece is a fun take on the traditional wedding gown and this beautiful silk blouse-skirt combo is a fresh and fun way to wear the wedding dress. constructed from ethical organic peace silk which is eco-friendly, the outfit is scattered with subtle gold lamé flecks which catch the sunlight to give you a gorgeous glow on your day. The blouse features softly gathered sleeves, raglan shoulders, and glass pearl buttons at the centre-back, making you feel like a modern day princess.

Lucy Can’t Dancy Wildflower dress

We absolutely love this 60s/70s style skater dress that flatters all shapes and sizes. Made from beautifully soft lace with delicate floral detailing which feels amazing on the skin, the long flute sleeves and high collar neckline mean that no lace detail is lost. The open back is finished off with intricate button detailing for a bridal feel and the slip underlay can be dip dyed any colour you wish, making it uniquely yours! Pair with a super fluffy short veil and little white boots for a totally funky and beautiful look!

Wilderness Bride Astrid Dress

Another two-piece wedding dress this one consists of a simple ivory satin slip and embroidered 3/4 sleeve overlay. The celestial themed embroidery is hand stitched using pearls, opals, sequins and ivory/gold thread to create a simple yet show stopping wedding dress. The ivory tulle gives you an angelic glow and is perfect for the ethereal diaphanous look for anyone who wants to look jaw-droppingly gorgeous on their big day!