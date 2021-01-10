The 2021 bridesmaid dress trends they won’t hate

2021 is going to be a wedding scramble. With uncertainty still hovering over whether or not certain dates will be able to go ahead, it's hard to plan for everything and also have fun picking out the decorations, dresses and music.

To make it that little bit easier, we've compiled some of the top incoming trends in bridesmaids dresses in 2021, so you can make an informed choice for your bridesmaids, and have them looking modern, stylish and far from the traditional bridesmaid disaster dresses.

Check out some of our bridal fashion forecasts below, and let us know which trends you're loving!

Ruffles

With seventies coming back with a bang and – and Taylor Swift's folklore and evermore outfits becoming iconic – boho styles are in. Flouncing dreamy ruffled skirts, peasant-style ruffly tops, and tiered ruffle dresses are all over the marketplace at the moment. Their girly style is taking on a new life in the folky fashion that they're being worn in now, creating an enchanting, whimsical look for nay bridesmaid.

Glitter

Another incoming trend being spotted all over bridal sites is the return of the glitter/sequin dress. But because of the boho, seventies trend that's currently in, it's a much softer take on the usual full length, scratchy dresses that blind everyone when the camera flashes. These sequined dresses are more floaty, less stiff and bring a certain romance to the whole look, with an almost twenties style of glamour.

Natural prints

Pattern is going got be big in 2021. Loud, bright and vivacious, designers are drawing on the natural world around them that we all got a little more familiar with in 2020. This is reflected in gorgeous floral patterns, bold leaf anf fruit prints and abstract nature prints seen everywhere at the moment. Big and bold, this is a daring move, but with a summer or spring wedding, could be pulled off in amazing style.

Silver

Chic, flattering on multiple skin tones and adds a touch of glamour, silver is the colour that experts are predicting will be taking the wedding world by storm this year. Hinting again at that twenties influence, the colour is pared back, understated and looks amazing sparkling on a dance floor. Your bridesmaids will thank you for the easy to wear, muted colour, that comes with style, grace and elegance.

Texture

Eye-catching, dimensional and intriguing, textured dresses add a touch of high fashion to your bridesmaid look. Different to the traditional look, the structured, artistic style is a great pick for alternative brides and bridesmaids.

Cowl neckline

Again, hearkening back to that twenties glamour, the cowl neckline is subtly sexy, and works wonderfully on satins and silks. Elegant and timeless, this look is a good 'works for everyone', which is great if you want matching bridesmaids dresses.

