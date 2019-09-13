The 1975 announce major Dublin 3Arena gig to take place in 2020

Global pop/rock band The 1975 have announced a huge Dublin 3Arena gig ahead of the release of their fourth album.

Notes On A Conditional Form is hot on the heels of the band's third album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, which garnered widespread critical acclaim after it's release.

The band released People to confused fans, with Matty Healy going into screamo mode for the tune. We personally love the change, and the boys also collaborated with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The 1975 gave a phenomenal headliner set at Electric Picnic two weeks ago, where they blasted the Saturday evening stage.

The band will return to Ireland next May for their 3Arena show, with tickets set to fly out the door. Notes On A Conditional Form is scheduled to be released on February 21.

The tour confirmation comes after the band unveiled their latest tune last month, described by NME as “a bone-rattling rallying cry for humankind to sort their shit out”. Sounds like Matty, eh?

The 1975 will play at the 3Arena on March 2020, bringing their colourful graphics and energetic stage presence with them.

Tickets for the exciting gig are priced from €46.20, and will go onsale next Friday, September 20 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

