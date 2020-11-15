Tesco launches funny Irish festive ad with a nod to Connell

2020 has been a year like no other. We have adapted how we live, work and socialise and while it’s not a perfect science, we’ve all managed to keep the show on the road. From DIY haircuts or faking the perfect banana bread for social media (we won’t tell anyone, either), to swapping the daily walk for a cosy cup of tea and a biscuit instead, we’ve all been there. In its new Christmas campaign, Tesco Ireland is encouraging customers to treat themselves after the year that’s been. The advert captures a slice of Irish life from 2020 (you may even recognise yourself or someone you know in one of the scenes).

We hear the inner monologue of members of a family as they each confess to a little misstep throughout the year, be it secretly hoping for exams to be postponed, half dressing for work video calls, faking some Pilates for a minute’s peace or even adopting a new popular culture dress-style.

As they continue to deliberate internally over whether they can indulge in festive food and drink, the Tesco voice of the in-store tannoy encourages the family members not to think twice, because after the year everyone’s had, they deserve it. The ad ends with the family coming together to enjoy Christmas dinner.

With more than one in ten adults (11%) adults in Ireland admitting to listening to Christmas tunes already in order to get into the festive spirit, the timing of the Tesco Christmas ad offers some light relief.

The ad has received an exceedingly warm welcome on social media:

"Great ad this year ! It’s definitely been us all" commented one fan with another commenting "brilliant love this".

Cathal Deavy, Customer Marketing Director, Tesco Ireland commenting on the launch, “It's been a tough year in many different and unexpected ways for customers across Ireland, so it’s possible that we should all be forgiven for some of the little liberties we might have taken but might not freely admit.

An awful lot has changed over the past eight months and we don’t know for certain what is to come but what we do know is that people are looking forward to experiencing the magic of Christmas no matter what shape it may take. People we have spoken to are determined to make the best of the festive season.

This Christmas, we’ve gone for a little bit of light relief, with a self-deprecating humour acknowledging that we all have those moments of weaknesses or (not-so) guilty pleasures as we all adapted to the situation at hand. We hope that it rings true with our customers and helps to bring a smile and a nod of recognition when they say – that was me (or him, or her)!”

The ‘no naughty list’ concept was developed and filmed in Ireland which is a wonderful touch as no doubt the tv ad/filming industry needed the business after the year we've all had.