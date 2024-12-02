Tenth star to leave Strictly Come Dancing has broken their silence

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has broken their silence since leaving the show.

Last night, viewers saw Montell Douglas and her partner Johannes Radebe come head to head with Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec in the dance-off.

After Montell and Johannes performed a Rumba to I’m Here from the musical The Colour Purple, Tasha and Aljaž then danced an Argentine Tango to Ex-Wives from Six.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas casted their votes and decided it was time for Montell and Johannes to leave the competition.

Now, the star of The Gladiators has spoken out after being voted off of the series during Musicals Week.

On Instagram, Montell shared a photo of herself and Johannes on the dancefloor together and penned, “Strictly unforgettable. There is so much I want to say, so many people I want to thank, I'm so overwhelmed with how to get it all out. My heart is so FULL”.

“When I got the call to go on Strictly I could not believe it. I was supposed to go back to my corporate job from being on sabbatical for Gladiators, the day I went for my first fitting”.

Douglas went on to admit she had ‘imposter syndrome’ when she first signed up for the show as she continued, “I was in a 9-5 and then I was on the biggest show on television about to do something I have ALWAYS dreamt of”.

“And THEN I got partnered with @johannesradebe. This man. My journey is truly dedicated to you Johannes. When I think of our time together the tears come streaming in because it has been an absolute dream and blessing to share the last 3 months with you, you BEAUTIFUL soul”.

“You taught me to walk week one and lit the Fire in me for our Samba week 2 and have never looked back. We knew we had a fight on our hands but our connection straight away allowed us to trust and empower each other every step of the way".

"We did things our way, for us, for our people, and maintained our integrity till the very end. I am forever grateful to you for that”.

The Olympian then revealed that her Strictly journey ‘transformed her body and mind’.

“I couldn't have done anymore and gave it absolutely everything I had. The past 11 weeks have been a DREAM and I feel so blessed for every one of YOU that supported Team MoJo”.

Montell closed off by thanking the public for their votes. “It all means the world. I can finally say, I'm proud. Team MoJo Out”.