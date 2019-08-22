Taylor Swift is re-recording her old music amid Scooter Braun feud

Taylor Swift is allegedly intending to re-record new versions of her old songs after Scooter Braun bought her entire back catalogue of music.

Swift revealed back in June that the masters of her early music had been sold to the manager by her former record label, Big Machine Records, and claimed she wasn't informed about it.

The Lover singer accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying", which he has denied. Braun manages stars like Justin Bieber, who controversially leapt to his defence, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Swift has said that she "absolutely" plans to re-record music from her first six albums, which were massively successful.

During an interview with the CBS Sunday Morning show, she was asked whether she planned to re-record the old material so she could own the rights to new versions.

"Yeah, absolutely," she replied. The singer began her career as a teenager, and released six albums with the Nashville label. Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Records in June.

Swift accused him of attempting to "dismantle" her "musical legacy". Braun was later supported by Lovato and Bieber, who claimed Swift was just out "to get sympathy".

Taylor signed with Universal Music last year, writing: "I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create." Halsey and Kelly Clarkson both stood up for Swift online, saying that women like Swift deserve to control their own art.

Artists including Squeeze, Def Leppard and ELO have previously re-recorded their hits so they can own the rights to the new versions, meaning they get control over how they are used, and get paid if they are sold or used for things like TV adverts.

Feature image: Instagram/@taylorswift