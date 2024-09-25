Tasha Ghouri pens moving tribute to ‘supportive’ boyfriend Andrew

Tasha Ghouri has been praising her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The couple first met in the summer of 2022, when they both appeared on the eighth series of Love Island and ended up finishing the show in fourth place.

Tasha has decided to share a heartfelt message about Andrew to thank him for the amount of support he’s been showing her while she competes in Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Instagram, Ghouri shared a snap of Le Page to her 1.4M followers as he clapped for her after she danced in the competition last weekend.

She captioned the post, “My man, my everything. I once dreamed of having my prince and I found him @andrewlepage I know at the moment i don’t get to see you much”.

“I come home from rehearsals and he is always there ready for cuddles on the sofa with Luna and a cheeky takeaway! (Sometimes) most of the time I take out my implant and I fall asleep early but you are so understanding and know that’s what I need, my anchor”.

Tasha continued, “Seeing you at the live show meant the world, this picture makes me smile in so many ways because this is so magical, cheering me on! And I’m always cheering you on. I’m so grateful for you”.

“Thank you for being patient with me and supporting me so much on this amazing journey!! at least now I don’t have to keep mentioning everyday how much I want to do strictly! we did it and you believed in me so much I could do it”.

The reality star went on to admit, “We have each other always, thank you and I love you. I hope I’m making you proud x”.

Andrew commented on the sweet statement to confess, “Always proud of you”.

Many famous faces also took to the comments to share how kind the message and support is.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Janette Manrara wrote, “How beautiful to see so much love and support”.

“So sweet keep smashing it queen xxx”, said Love Island’s Georgia Louise Harrison.

Whitney Adebayo, who also appeared in Love Island in the past penned, “So so cute”.