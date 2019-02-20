Swag Bag: The 2019 Oscars nominee goodie bags are ABSURD

The most glamorous awards in the business are scheduled for this Sunday, and excitement is building; mainly because we're GAGGIN' to see what's in the notorious goodie bags.

The annual Academy Awards are filled with prestigious Oscar statuettes and celebrities dressed to the nines, and the nominees famously receive ridiculously boujée gift bags.

Why, you ask? Apparently, they need trips to exotic countries and hand-made chocolate truffles as well as awards and haute couture red carpet looks.

Last year, apparently the swag bags were worth a whopping $40,000. 2019 seems a little bit more extra, and more 'down-with-the-kids.'

Apparently, the $100,000 goodie bags include chocolate truffles infused with cannabis this year, and are distributed to the 25 nominees in acting and directing. The speeches could be pretty loose…

California has recently legalised the drug for recreational use, so the nominees can calm their awards ceremony nerves.

The 2019 swag bags also feature skin care products infused with the drug (cannabis facial moisturiser anyone?) and a free membership of the first cannabis-friendly social club in LA.

Private “phobia relief" sessions with "the world's number one phobia expert" are also on offer as a freebie for the Hollywood stars, according to The Telegraph.

They can also decide between a boat trip down the Amazon or to the Galapagos Islands, and a week in a California spa. Oh, and a holiday at luxury villas in Halkidiki, Greece, as well as an invitation to Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico

A “Mister Poop" toilet plunger is also gifted, strangely, and up to $30,000 of treatments including fillers, botox and chemical peels at from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

The company who manufactures the chocolates warns anyone who is unused to cannabis to start low and go slow, instead of wolfing down the entire pack at once.

That'll be a hard one, considering the celebs barely eat for the entire day of the Oscars. This years' nominees including Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Richard E Grant.

A company called Distinctive Assets are putting together the cannabis gifts this year, with the founder saying they decided to include them after the drug was legalised.

Lash Fary said: "This year, we are so excited about the legalisation of cannabis in California so we will be including a number of items in that category." Gowan, Lash, you mad scone.

Mr Fary added: "These are folks who have access to everything and can afford to buy anything they want, so we just want this to be fun for them. Hopefully we are also introducing them to some new brands and experiences they wouldn’t otherwise know about.”

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon admitted in 2013 that she was high on cannabis at many Hollywood events; “I would say almost all, except the Oscars."

The 2019 Oscars ceremony is already facing controversy, after Kevin Hart dropped out as host.

Feature image: TimeZone forum