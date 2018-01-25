Suzanne Jackson addresses recent online controversy in heartfelt post

Suzanne Jackson has broken her silence following the recent controversy surrounding the authenticity Irish bloggers.

Earlier this month, anonymous Instagram account @bullshitcallerouter accused some of Ireland's top influencers of misleading their followers through the use of filters and photoshop.

The page, which attracted thousands of followers overnight, caused quite the stir online and prompted a number of influencers to rally together to create a campaign against online bullying.

In an emotional statement posted to Instagram last night, Suzanne said she felt compelled to address the issue after she and her family were left distressed after false accusations began appearing online.

"I am a firm believer in remaining positive and not letting myself be affected by negativity," the statement begins.

"On this occasion, I feel I have to speak out for myself and reassure you, the true, supportive caring followers, that a lot of what is been written or posted online is untrue.

"Unfortunately being in the public eye, it has its ups and downs which I accept. You take the good with the bad. But I will not allow people to force untrue information onto my followers. It’s not only extremely upsetting for me but also my family and team."

Known to her followers as SoSueMe, the beauty and lifestyle blogger thanked her loyal supporters for their kind messages over the past few weeks.

"I love knowing that I inspire people daily and for that reason I want to share with you that sometimes the testing situations will arise.

"And like me, you have to power through. Thank you to those who believe in me, my products and brands."

The response to the heartfelt post has been largely positive so far with many users taking the opportunity to offer messages of support for the online star.