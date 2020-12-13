Surprising beauty benefits of natural foods

Superfoods are a hot topic both in the nutrition world and the beauty world. With everyone looking for more organic alternatives to our regular beauty go-tos, it’s important to know how to use natural sources to level up our beauty regime. These superfoods hydrate, cleanse and strengthen your nails, hair and skin from the inside, so why shouldn’t they do the same from the outside?

Avocados

Avocados are full of natural good fats that that can moisturise your skin and hair if you crush them into a mask. The natural fats combat dry scalps, skin and gives hair an enviable shine. The extra moisture means your hair is well-looked after and strengthened.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is the true all-rounder of the natural beauty world. When mixed with turmeric, it whitens teeth. When mixed with castor oil, it’s great for moisturising our lashes and is also a handy hair mask to add shine to your locks!

Olive Oil

Olive oil is also a natural source of natural moisture for our skin! Working again as a conditioner on our lashes and hair, it also can be used a cuticle oil alternative. When combined with sugar, it also functions as a lip scrub.

Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is an all around base to create natural face masks with! When mixed with honey and lemon, the skin becomes brightened and radiant. For dry skin, it’s recommended that it’s mixed with crushed avocado and olive oil.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is also an amazing natural moisturiser. People have used it for after-sun skincare, cracked heels and dry hands! It can also be used as a base in masks, with many people combining it with honey to reap the benefits of the combined superfoods.

Honey

Because of the anti-bacterial nature of honey, many people use it as spot treatment, instead of the harsh chemicals of some creams and gels. It’s been used as a treatment to cleanse blackheads, moisturise lips and as mentioned above, is used in many masks to brighten and cleanse skin.

Bananas

Banana face masks are becoming more and more popular as further research shows the benefits potassium can have on our skin’s hydration and elasticity. For brightening skin, banana and honey has been recommended and to decrease the appearance of fine lines, banana, natural yoghurt and lemon juice. The inside of a banana peel is also purported to whiten teeth and remove stains!