Surprise bae with a chicken nugget bouquet this Valentine’s Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, I put this Chicken Nugg Bouquet together just for you. That’s what lovebirds across Dublin will be chanting this Valentine’s Day weekend as Deliveroo and CHICC team up on the ‘Build Your Own Nuggs & Kisses Bouquet’. Who says romance is dead?

Available exclusively on Deliveroo, heartthrobs will be able to order the Build Your Own Chicken Nugg Bouquet kit straight from the hottest new fried chicken joint in town, CHICC.

The kit contains 12 succulent chicken nuggets, 12 long cocktail sticks, pink pickled onions and CHICC’s signature electric pink garlic mayo. The only thing left for romantics is to use their DIY skills to arrange the bouquet and surprise bae.

Deliveroo and CHICC suggest all the sweethearts out there get extra creative and include some of their truelove’s favourite flowers and finish it all off with a bow.

Not only will love interests be bowled over by this cute kitchen DIY, their taste buds will swoon too. The nuggets, which are made from free range chickens, are buttermilk-shake brined for 24 hours before being coated in a dazzling house blend and fried to perfection.

The electric pink mayo is sure to tantalise taste buds too with its subtle beetroot flavour and vibrant colour — pink to make the boys wink, eh?

The bouquets are available to order on Deliveroo from Friday February 12 until Sunday February 14, or until stock lasts, priced at €11.95, excluding delivery and service fees. To check out CHICC’s full menu on Deliveroo, click here.