Summer brunch: Alco-popsicals and Italian fare at No-LIta’s brunch

When we think of our weekend rituals, brunch is a sacred custom observed by gal (and guy) pals up and down the country.

Dublin is known for it's decadent eateries and hipster cafes, serving brunch until late throughout the weekend, but it may surprise you to hear that one of the city's newest and most popular hot spots has just recently introduced a brunch menu.

George's Street's No LIta launched their Summer Brunch this weekend, and while you may associate the opulent, New York style late bar with after-work drinks or nights out, the crew know exactly how to throw a boozy brunch.

The new menu was carefully honed over a number of months, after No LIta received a swathe of feedback from patrons requesting that they host a brunch.

It's no surprise that frequenters of the establishment would want to spend their afternoons as well as their evenings in the three-story saloon.

Boasting a cocktail menu that would make The Dead Rabbit quiver, the interiors of the bar are simultaneously sumptuous and modern.

The lower floor plays host to a covetable parquet, furnished with red leather seating and a proclamation on the wall: 'Good Times at NoLita' situated right beside their enormous woodfire pizza oven (imported from Italy, along with the Michelin starred pizza chefs).'

Once you ascend the sweeping staircase, a sharp left hand turn takes you through to the terrace, which frankly I would move into instantly would I not assume the rent would be astronomical.

High, open ceilings, green leather-coated curved booths and a plethora of plant life bring the outdoors inside, and Kim K herself would proclaim the light flooding the terrace to be 'literally perfect.'

Vast doors oen into the gilded smoking area, littered with botanical printed cushions and yet more leafy vegetation in Grecian planters, situated under a sparking chandelier adjacent to a sweeping, Tanqueray lined bar.

Settling in to the booth, my brunch buddy and I flicked over the cocktail menu, settling on two house favourites, The New York Porn Star and a classic Aperol Spritz to start.

However, our attentions wavered when we clocked the giant silver tub of alcoholic ice-pops sitting on ice at the bar.

The selection includes Vodka and Watermelon, Prosecco and Peach Bellini and Raspberry Frosé, so obviously we had to try them all.

The pops are offered as a dessert option for the brunch menu, or can be nabbed for only €5 quid if you're just there for the booze.

Once the cocktails had been secured and liberally slurped, we turned our attention to the food menu.

While not the most risky menu, all of the classics were present and accounted for – Eggs Benedict, New York Style Pancakes, Superfood salad and the NoLIta Grill, a healthier version of your Sunday fry-up.

For vegetarians, any of the options can be made veggie as every item is made to order. One word for the vegans or lactose intolerant though, there are no speciality milks, just dairy.

A welcome and staunchy addition to the brunch menu are the NoLIta Burger and the Carbonara, for the ravenous or hungover.

We opted to split one of the pizzas from their extensive brunch pizza menu, and went for the Eggs Florentine with a side of truffle fries.

Originally we were angling for a side of truffle fries each, but on the waitresses portion warning, we decided to just order one serving, and thanks to the generous portion definitely weren't left feeling like we could have had more.

The Eggs Florentine came on a bed of perfectly sauteed spinach, with just the right helping of hollandaise.

As for the pizza, you could have eaten the base alone. Thin, crispy and authentically cooked, the layer of cheese and mixed mushrooms merely complimented the divine dough, which I would have happily munched on with a sprinkling of salt, pepper and olive oil.

For our second round of drinks, the Mob Mistress and the Mulberry Street Art were ordered, and while we appreciated all of our cocktails, the Mulberry Street Art stole the show.

Slightly peppery, the cucumber Tanqueray melded with Lillet Blac and St Germain Elderflower Liquor could not have satiated an appetite for a refreshing cocktail more substantially.

If you're looking to treat a pal to brunch in a luxurious, edgy environment without maxing out your credit card, the Summer Brunch at NoLIta is a contender for best brunch in Dublin.

For the month of May, the Dublin 1 establishment is offering a main course and a cocktail for only €16.00, so book yourselves in ASAP.

Oh, and don't forget the alco-icepops.