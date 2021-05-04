Summer 2021 makeup trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this year

It’s been a long old wait, but it’s finally almost here!

Summer 2021 is on its way! And while most of us are fairly shook at how quickly things are reopening, it just means its time to get our skates on with our summer looks prep. While the reopening of outdoor dining is still a couple of weeks away, it never hurts to get ahead of the trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer. Especially after a year of neglecting our daily makeup routine for the most part!

It will be hard to get back into the habit of dressing up and doing our makeup, but these talented Instagram makeup artists are here to help with their creative step-by-step takes on the hottest colours, techniques and looks for you to serve up this summer!

Nikki's summer go-to look is a stunning, glowing base, offset with a subtle smoky eye, that is sultry, rather than overdone. The bronzed cheeks give it that ‘fresh off the beach’ look that feels natural and simple, keeping the look fresh and understated with a nude lip. The dramatic winged eyeliner and fluttering lashes are a look you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer with the return of seventies trends, making graphic liner looks the staple of this summer. The perfect, casual beer garden drinks look, this makeup is easy to pull together last minute for a stunning, natural glow.

Anya’s looks never disappoint, and this soft glam look is no different! Known for her liberal use of pastels and soft palettes, Anya’s look is a trademark of her style. The pink eyeshadow is yet another trend that’s having a major moment right now, adding a touch of femininity and youth to the striking cut crease technique that’s also making a comeback. The gold eyeliner makes the cut crease less dramatic but also more wearable. Paired with a sheer base, minimal contouring and subtly rosy cheeks, the romantic summery look is completed with a matte lipstick in a blushing pink.

Emily has been one of my favourite makeup artists on Instagram for a long time, because of her amazing tips on how to achieve that natural glowing skin look without it looking oily or over the top. Her looks are usually fairly pared back, so tis daring look is a bit of a departure for her but it is definitely working. Combining two of the biggest trends of the season, graphic liner and rose gold, Emily creates a dramatic, sixties inspired cut crease with dark liner and offsets the look with glowing rose gold eyeshadow. She allows the statement eye look to speak for itself behind long lashes, leaving her skin and contouring very minimal and keeping her lips in a subtle nude.

Fraya has also been a long-time favourite of mine with her bright pops of colour and often daring, ahead-of-the-trend makeup experiments. This look, while maybe not beer garden material for most of us, is a major trend making its way into the beauty blogger circles. Again, it’s the graphic liner making waves, but instead of its usual cut crease application, this time Fraya has once again taken the trend a step further. Intertwining the gold and black eyeliner in an almost snake-like look, Fraya lets her creative side out, making a bold and sexy statement. Finishing off with her signature coral pink lip, she rounds off the look with the pop of colour she’s famous for.

Jagoda has been a major name on the Instagram beauty scene for years. She also hops on the pastels trend with this eye-catching purple eyeshadow look and puts her own mark on it by contrasting it with a bold blue on her waterline and lower lid. Paired with a nude lip, rosy cheeks and long fluttering lashes, this look is a summery 90s blast from the past, popping with colour and nostalgia, which seems to be the main trend of 2021!

@Xthulye

When we want a dramatic look, we know to go to Thuy Le! And this one is one of her more out there ones! Another nineties throwback, if you thought blue eyeshadow was left behind in your early teens, you’re wrong! Thul modernizes it and makes it an utterly sexy look by pairing it with a sleek cut crease and sultry smoked out bronze look. Bringing together one of the hottest colour pairs of the season, blue and bronze, she does something totally different that draws the eye. With the glossy lip and Thuy’s trademark glowing skin and strong brows, this look is an absolute look if you have the skills to pull it off!