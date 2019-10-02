Style Summit: Beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury is coming to Cork

Beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury is coming to Cork as part of Brown Thomas’s Style Summit series.

You can join Charlotte for a glittering galaxy masterclass at the Cork store on October 9, 2019. Talk about the dream way to spend a Wednesday.

Charlotte will introduce makeup lovers to her latest launches during the masterclass.

You will also be able to meet and greet Charlotte herself. The true dream.

Guests can also look forward to personalised mini quick tricks, a goody bag with Charlotte Tilbury treats and an exclusive preview of Charlotte’s upcoming Christmas trinkets, treats and treasures.

The event takes place on October 9 from 6 to 9pm at Brown Thomas, Cork.

Tickets cost €120 and are redeemable against Charlotte Tilbury products on the night.

Grab tickets here. They'll sell out in no time.