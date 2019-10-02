SHEmazing!
Style Summit: Beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury is coming to Cork

Beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury is coming to Cork as part of Brown Thomas’s Style Summit series.

You can join Charlotte for a glittering galaxy masterclass at the Cork store on October 9, 2019. Talk about the dream way to spend a Wednesday. 

You will also be able to meet and greet Charlotte herself. The true dream.

Guests can also look forward to personalised mini quick tricks, a goody bag with Charlotte Tilbury treats and an exclusive preview of Charlotte's upcoming Christmas trinkets, treats and treasures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The event takes place on October 9 from 6 to 9pm at Brown Thomas, Cork.

Tickets cost €120 and are redeemable against Charlotte Tilbury products on the night.

Grab tickets here. They'll sell out in no time.

