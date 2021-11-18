Stuck for inspiration for your under €20 Secret Santa gift? Look no further!

One thing we love about Secret Santa? Gifting gorgeous presents to friends and loved ones!

One thing we don’t love about Secret Santa? Pesky price limits.

What on earth can you get for someone for less than €20 that’s a) personal, b) useful and c) something they’ll really enjoy? It’s a tough assignment, no matter how well you know your Secret Santa, and pounding the pavement looking for something on the high street requires time that we just don’t have in the run up to Christmas.

Never fear! We’ve put together the ultimate gift guide to help you find your Secret Santa’s perfect gift to make their Christmas! Whether they’re into their selfcare or a makeup lover, we have you covered – happy browsing!

Kiss imPress Nails (RRP €9.99)

This year Kiss have added new colours and designs to their range of next generation imPRESS nails. Now with PureFit Technology, slimmer and super comfortable – they look like gel nails but feel like your own natural nails and no glue is needed! Available in 7 gorgeous styles. Available in McCabes Pharmacy nationwide. KISS products are available in pharmacies nationwide.

Avoca’s Trailing Flower Ankle Sock (RRP € 13.95)

These adorable ankle socks will bring a smile to a loved one’s face. Cast in a soft shade of grey, we adore the pretty floral print that adorns these ankle socks. Made from soft, breathable cotton, they guarantee to keep your feet warm, comfy and stylish. Buy here.

Freeman Beauty Mask + Chill Self Care Skincare Fridge (RRP €15.99)

Freeman Beauty are offering a super cute Mask + Chill Self Care Skincare Fridge with a veritable pick & mix of twelve hydrating, rejuvenating & soothing skincare sachet masks enriched with refreshing ingredients for hydrated, glowing skin. Perfect for the masking lover in your life – mix and mask and discover your favourites! Buy from all good pharmacies nationwide.

The Handmade Soap Company Mini Suitcase Travel Set (RRP € 18.95)

Maintain your preening routine wherever you go with this wonderful self-preservation kit. With all your grooming must-haves in airport-friendly 50ml pots, now the glorious scent of lemongrass and cedarwood can follow you everywhere. Packed with essential oils and pretty as a picture, this pack contains Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash and Body Lotion in glorious miniature. Buy here.

Real Techniques Brush, Blend, Brow (RRP €12.99)

Who doesn’t love a good brow set that includes a tweezer that won’t let you down? Enter the Real Techniques Brush, Blend and Brow Gift Set. It includes a Tweezers, Flat Liner Brush, Defining Cleanse Brush, Angled Brow Brush + Spoolie and Brow Razor all in one handy set. Buy from all good pharmacies nationwide.

CND Hydrating Holiday Kits (RRP €12.45)

CND has been leading the way in professional nail, hand and foot beauty for over 35 years and this Christmas is no different as they have an abundance of fabulous sets for you. The Hydrating Holiday Kits from CND contain everything you need to treat yourself to an at-home pamper this festive season. Simply shape your nails with the CND Kanga File then add some essential moisture with a dash of Solar Oil and a little squeeze of your chosen Scentsations Lotion. This mini dose of hand heaven is the perfect stocking filler for those in need of a little nail care TLC this festive season! Buy here.

Thalgo Spa Soap (RRP €8.90)

Crafted entirely by hand, these non-drying, lightly scented Spa Soaps are the new star of responsible bathrooms. Zero-waste solid cosmetics with a creamy foam and subtle SPA fragrances, this soap collection immediately takes us back to the sweet scent of childhood. Perfect to gift alone or as a collection, these 150g Spa Soaps will scent dressing rooms, shower rooms and bathrooms, creating a unique ambiance in wherever they are placed. Available in 3 scents; Aquatique, Monoi and Santal des Indes. Buy here.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate House (RRP €20.00)

Cadbury is tapping into the Christmas baking ritual with the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate House. It’s this year must try new product and it’s a great activity to be shared with family and friends over the festive season. Made up of Cadbury White Buttons, Cadbury Dairy Milk Gingerbread, Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland, Cadbury Dairy Milk tablets and Cadbury Flake, there is something for every tastebud.

Wet N Wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation (RRP €7.99)

Wet n Wild are a cruelty free cosmetic brand whos products have always been some of the best priced on the market. The Wet n Wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation is a beautiful multi-benefit dewy base that hydrates as well as providing full coverage. This top class, skin-perfecting foundation will brighten the skin, minimize pores and enhance your skins natural radiance to deliver flawless camera-ready makeup every single time. Specially made with a light-diffusing complex to give your skin #nofilter perfection. This is the perfect Christmas stocking filler! Buy here.

To soothe and soften, the Nivea Smooth Skin Pamper Time set is packed with Nivea essentials, with everything to help skin feel super smooth and cared for even while on the go. This ultra-stylish cosmetic bag included Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream, Nivea Soft Rose Caring Lip Balm, Nivea Diamond & Argan Oil Shower Cream, Nivea Bye Bye Dry Skin Nourishing Face Mask and Nivea Micellar Skin Breath Micellar Water 3-in-1 Makeup remover.

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lip Balm (RRP €4.95)

Dr. Bronner's Organic Lip Balms, made with organic beeswax, provide a protective barrier to the elements with no synthetic ingredients! None! Organic jojoba, avocado and hemp oils help with extra moisturisation. Only the finest essential oils are used for fragrance. Certified organic to USDA National Organic Program standards, because what you put on your lips goes into your body. Buy here.

Tesco Dr PawPaw Peach Pink balm (RRP €7.75)

Shoppers can now pick up the Original Dr.PawPaw (the iconic yellow one!) and Dr.PawPaw Peach Pink (the one that went viral after its use on the Bridgeton cast!) while doing their weekly shop in Tesco. It's also a perfect stocking filler or KrisKindle gift!

The Peach Pink balm is perfect for adding a pop of colour to lips or cheeks as the MUA's on the set of Bridgerton used Dr.PawPaw Original and Peach Pink used it to create the natural looks we came to love on the cast.

Eleven Australia Bon Bons (RRP €9.50)

Eleven Australia's Holiday Bon Bons are crowd-pleasing stocking fillers to hang on the tree, pop in a stocking or line your table with. The cracker style bundles include a cute travel-size shampoo and conditioner for your choice of Hydrate My Hair, Smooth Me Now and I Want Body Volume collections. Buy here.

The Nuxe Lovely Four (RRP €16.00)

So many ways to glow with the four prodigious pleasures box set from Nuxe containing four versions of the iconic Huile Prodigieuse to beautify the face, body and hair. This set contains: Huile Prodigieuse 10ml, Huile Prodigieuse Or 10ml, Huile Prodigieuse Riche 10ml and the Huile Prodigieuse Florale 10ml. All of which are naturally vegan and glorious! Available in Pharmacies Nationwide, Arnotts and Boots.ie.

Mise, Myself and I – Gift self care with Irish skincare brand, Mise

Irish skincare doesn’t get much better than Mise, an all-natural beauty brand with zero nasties or synthetic colours and fragrances. Founded in 2017 and made in the wilds of County Wicklow, Mise is ideal for Christmas gifting and stocking fillers alike. With soothing lip balms for as little as €5, nourishing serums from €17.50, beautiful facial oils from €19.95, and Christmas gift packs starting at just €29.95, Mise is the perfect way to gift a little self-love this festive season while also supporting a small Irish business. What’s more, €1 from every sale of their much loved Mise Freshen! Toning Spritzes is donated to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. To purchase Mise, visit misenaturalskincare.com

The Well At Cliff – Lavender & Sea Salt Bath Salts (RRP €20.00)

Sensitive skins will be replenished by these bath salts which have rich minerals to help heal the skin. A blend of salts, herb and oils, they are perfect for pedicures and baths. Ideal to use on sensitive skin due to its soothing properties. Rich minerals in the Epsom salts will aid in healing the skin. Lavender essential oil slows signs of ageing due to its antioxidant content, restores the skin’s complexion and is incredibly calming and soothing.

This bespoke sleep-inducing trio is everything you need to help relax and calm, encouraging a more restful night's sleep. Firstly, apply stress check roll-on onto pulse points and inhale the superblend of Eucalyptus, Frankincense and Lavender essential oils deeply. Next, use sleep together calming spray as a gentle room spray to create an oasis of calm for your whole household (suitable even for children aged from 6 months old and above). Finally, spritz our award-winning deep sleep pillow spray all over bed linen and pillows and allow it to ease you into gentle slumber. The set contains a Sleep Together Calming Spray 5ml, Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 5ml and Stress Check Roll-On 5ml. Buy from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Cocoa Brown Original Medium Tan Mousse (RRP €7.95)

The original fake tan which still remains a firm favourite around the world. The colour is a beautiful cocoa brown shade that begins developing in as little as 1 hour. It lasts up to 7 days, is cruelty free, suitable for vegans and smells divine. Available to buy in three shades – Original Medium Shade, Dark Shade or Extra Dark Shade. Buy here.

NIP + FAB Vitamin C Fix Brightening Pads (RRP €17.95)

Infused with highly concentrated ingredients that retexturize and revitalise the skin, the Vitamin C Fix range will help reveal a smoother, brighter and more luminous complexion. A hero product within the range is the NIP + FAB Vitamin C Fix Brightening Pads which help to even skin tone and give it a radiant and energised glow. Super easy to use, simply swipe across cleansed skin to reveal a luminous complexion. Buy here.

The Little Green Angel Overnight Bag (RRP €15.00)

This little bag is perfect for that special someone who is heading away over the holidays. It contains all your overnight essentials in a reusable canvas bag. It includes a conveniently sized 30ml Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Shampoo and Conditioning Serum; perfect for your suitcase or handbag. It will help to keep your hair and body shining, no matter where you choose to celebrate the holidays this year. All four essentials contain the powerful blend of hand-harvested Irish seaweed with the stunning essential oils of Lavender and Neroli. They are both available on www.greenangel.com.

Lindt Teddy (RRP €4.50)

There really is something special about Lindt chocolate at Christmas. Whether it’s a moment of bliss before or after preparing the Christmas dinner, a Kris Kindle present, or something special under the Christmas tree, the Master Chocolatiers at Lindt have been hard at work creating a selection of sumptuous gifts for the Christmas season. A firm family favourite each festive season the adorable Lindt Teddy, lovingly created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers has lots of exciting creations to share with the ones you love. Available from all good retailers nationwide

Note Mattemoist Lipstick & Mattever Lip Ink (RRP €8.95)

This Mattemoist Lipstick delivers intense colour without compromising on lip care. A velvety formula of macadamia oil and vitamin E protects and soothes lips with each application, keeping the no-shine finish flawless. A new generation of fluid lipstick with matte finish. Lips feel moisturized thanks to a special mix of ingredients that creates a barrier on the external layer of the lips and preserves the moisture naturally present in them. All available in a large variety of colours and shades. Available in pharmacies nationwide.

Dermalogica Travel Daily Microfoliant (RRP €17.00)

Achieve brighter, smoother skin every day with this iconic exfoliating powder. Rice-based powder activates upon contact with water, releasing Papain, Salicylic Acid and Rice Enzymes to polish skin to perfection. A Skin Brightening Complex of Phytic Acid from Rice Bran, White Tea and Licorice helps balance uneven skin tone while a super-soothing blend of Colloidal Oatmeal and Allantoin helps calm skin. Gentle enough for daily use. Buy here.

Thalgo Stockings (RRP €19.90)

Hydrate skin, brighten complexion, remove excess oil and banish impurities with the range of Thalgo stockings! Thalgo is reinventing a time-honoured tradition this year with their selection of Beauty Stockings for an express boost before, during and after the holiday season guaranteed to produce radiance in an instant! Each stocking contains a 50ml exfoliating product plus a 20ml Marine Shot Mask. There are three to choose from: Flash Lift, Thirst Quenching or Energy Booster. Buy here.

Paul Costelloe for Dunnes Stores Wax Seal Candle (RRP €10.00)

This candle from Paul Costelloe features a 65 hour burn time and will scent your home with luxurious fragrance. In a heavy glass container, it's finished with a gold seal with the designer's crest.

Comes in White: Mandarin & Vanilla, Green: White Cyclamen & Pine and Mink: Wild Blossom. Brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

SoSu by Suzanne Jackson Lip Decoration (RRP €12.95)

Have the most kissable lips under the Mistletoe this Christmas, with the SoSu Lip Lust Decoration.

Includes x1 Satin Lipstick & x1 Mini Lipliner. This true nude lipstick is rich, buildable and long-lasting with a soft satin finish for the perfect pout. Its creamy application ensures lips stay hydrated and results in flawless coverage. Add shape and volume to your lips with Mini Lipliner. A smooth finish formula to effortlessly define and create a fuller pout. Designed to be long lasting and buildable allowing the formula to be worn alone or paired with your favourite SOSUbySJ lipstick for added volume and dimension! Buy here.

Baileys Chocolate Bombe 3 Pack (RRP €6.00)

This winter, Create the Ultimate Baileys Hot Chocolate with our Chocolate Bombe, flavoured with Baileys! Each pack contains three Chocolate Bombes, made up of Baileys flavoured milk chocolate with marshmallows. Buy from all good retailers nationwide or from here.

Freeman Beauty Refresh and Glow Mask Kit (RRP €7.99)

Treat yourself or a friend to the five-piece Freeman Refresh and Glow Mask Kit. The superb value kit includes an Exfoliating Gel Mask and Scrub, 3 sachet masks and a bonus Mask Applicator Brush to create your bespoke routine. Buy from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Eleven Corners Personalised Prints (RRP from €17.50)

Eleven Corners are tucked away in Passage West, Co. Cork where they create wall art that's personal – for memories, milestones and the things you love. They create unique personalised prints, including a print that pictures 40 top selling 1970s albums from the UK charts. A nostalgic pop music print that looks like a record collection crammed full of classic seventies albums – a gift that will jog the memory of anyone who grew up in the UK in the 1970s. Each record spine shows the artist, song title and year. Visit here to buy now!

Nivea Luxurious Lips (RRP €11.00)

Keep those lips moisturised ahead of any mistletoe moments, with this gorgeous Nivea Luxurious Lips collection, with four moisturising lip balms including the Nivea Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm, Nivea Soft Rose Caring Lip Balm, Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm and Nivea Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm. These lip balms come in a fun heart shaped keepsake tin, for use far beyond the tree being taken down and tinsel packed away.