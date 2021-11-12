Struggling with your Christmas shopping this year? Check out these stunning gifts for under €50!

Christmas gifting is a part of the season that we both love and hate – we love coming up with fun a creative ways to surprise our friends and family and show how much we love and appreciate them.

The part we’re not so crazy about? Trudging around town for hours trying to find the perfect gift to say that with.

We lose precious time trawling the high street for something that’s so perfectly them, that really sums up the relationship, only for it be a) way too expensive or b) sold out in their size. We’re here to solve your frustrations with the festive season with this gorgeous gift guide that’s super affordable (everything is under €50!) and also a really thoughtful little selfcare gift for those you love most.

Happy browsing!

Clarins Hydra Essentiel Collection – RRP €45 (save €16.50)

Clarins festive collection of Christmas treats never disappoints and this year is no exception. The Hydra Essentiel Gift Set makes a delightful gift as it’s a complete collection to intensely moisturise and restore radiance. The contents will deliver intense hydration as it contains a Hydra-Essentiel Silky Cream, Fresh Scrub and SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask all presented in a Clarins pouch. Buy from Lloyds Pharmacy here or from Clarins.ie here.

New SK Collection Velvet 5-piece Brush Set (RRP €49.99)

Since 2004, Sarah Keary has established herself as a leading Artist and tour de force in the makeup scene in Ireland. Having worked with a plethora of VIP clientele including Pippa O’Connor, Vogue Williams, and Amy Huberman, on magazine and cover shoots, Sarah always knew she wanted to launch a luxury brush collection of her own. The by SK luxury bush Collection contains the key tools of the trade to bring a makeup bag to life and ensure each user creates the exact look they are aiming for – whether it is a fresh dewy glow by day or a more dramatic finish, for a night out on the town. This 5-piece brush set contains a powder brush, foundation brush, contour/blush brush, flat foundation brush, eye duo brush, eye blender brush, eyeshadow/concealer brush, brow/liner brush, lip brush. Buy here.

L’Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Eau Intense Gift Set (RRP €35.00)

The addictive and sensual scent of Néroli & Orchidée Eau Intense, with its deep and mysterious notes of vanilla bean and delicate orange blossom, has a warming effect that will leave you beautifully scented this holiday season. Not only are the products deliciously fragranced, but they also leave the body feeling fully hydrated, whilst also containing ethically sourced ingredients. This elegant and sophisticated gift set contains: Néroli & Orchidée Shower Gel, Néroli & Orchidée Intense Soap and Néroli & Orchidée Hand Cream all beautifully wrapped in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box. Buy here.

TK Maxx Sheepskin Slippers (RRP €39.00)

There’s a chill in the air, which means it’s time for some slippers. These sheepskin slippers from TK Maxx are a steal, are extra cosy and super comfy too. Buy in any TK Maxx store.

Eye of the Tiger Roller by Jo Browne (RRP €42.00)

The Tiger Eye Facial Roller will enrich a morning and evening skincare ritual. Dual-ended, the versatile Jo Browne Tiger Eye tool features a wide roller on one end and another smaller rollerball to massage around the nose and eyes. Naturally cool to the touch, the smooth gemstone makes a gentle, relaxing tool for facial massage to reduce puffiness and detox and tone the skin. Buy here.

Ultraceuticals Skin Mist (RRP €42.50)

The Ultraceuticals seasonal gift sets consist of a variety of size options to suit everyone’s needs and pockets, featuring an option of a stand-alone, limited edition Hydrating Skin Mist, in a Christmas cracker box to say goodbye to cracked skin. This mist helps sooth, freshen and hydrate the skin and it’s perfect for those with dry, oily or combination skin. It contains natural aroma extract from plants and can even be used to set make-up. Ultraceuticals products are available in professional salons only or online here.

Peppermint Grove Limited Edition Candle (RRP €34.95)

These exquisite, limited collection of candles have been has been carefully curated to encapsulate a unique part of the beautiful and immense Australian landscape whilst bringing seasonal flavours to the fore. There are three scents to choose from:

Champagne & Red Raspberries – the sweet, juicy notes of raspberry and lychee mixed with the fresh, bubbly notes of champagne and vanilla cream is perfect for the style lovers in your life!

Buttercream & Vanilla – combining the aroma of freshly baked cupcakes, topped with a vanilla buttercream icing is the ultimate sweet treat!

Lemon Myrtle & Pine – a fresh, dewy scent of crushed pine, eucalyptus and lemon myrtle is the idyllic aroma for cosy nights in!

All candles are made with natural soy wax and lead-free wicks for a longer, cleaner, environmentally friendly burn and the large candles have a burn time of up to 80 hours. Buy here.

The Head Plan, Productivity and Wellness Journal (RRP €35.00)

This Journal is guided throughout and is every goal-getters perfect companion. It’s the perfect way to tap into the clarity, motivation, focus, drive, and inspiration it takes to succeed. With long and short-term goals pages to get clear on what you really want in six key areas to ensure balance, weekly planning pages to align actions, daily pages to plan and get the most from your day while practising gratitude and prioritising self-care, weekly reflection pages to grow and track your progress and generous blank space to encourage free journaling. Buy here.

Peachylean Be Kind to Yer Mind T-Shirt (RRP €35.00)

Wear your heart on your sleeve with our oversized Slogan T-Shirts. Made from super soft cotton/ spandex fabric, this T-Shirt is a relaxed fit; perfect for lounging and layering. It has a longer length for extra cosiness and comfort and features a printed white logo on the left chest, centre back and on the right sleeve so you can always wear your heart on your sleeve, "Be Kind to Yer Mind" Slogan printed in white on the back to remind you to do just that. Buy here or now available in Avoca.

SilverDluxe gold-plated silver necklet with pink and purple gemstones (RRP €49.90)

A classic combination of deep amethyst and pale pink stones combine to make this yellow gold-plated sterling silver necklace a stand-out affordable piece for Christmas. Delicate chains, pretty design and bright gemstones are bang on trend for flirtatious movement that is also subtle and sophisticated. Buy from SilverDluxe.ie, an Irish online jewellery retailer, where all items are shipped from Dublin next day. Buy here.

The Book Resort monthly book subscription (RRP from €33.00)

Give the gift of a monthly book subscription box. Each one contains a brilliant new release book, a large bar of delicious chocolate & a little artisan gift (curated for males & females) from a small Irish business. The buyer chooses the genre of the book in the checkout. Price: €33 per month free shipping throughout Ireland. Buy here.

Image Skincare Festive Favourites Gift Set (RRP €49.50)

The Festive Favourites gift set contains the Image hero products that are the ideal skincare trio of the essential products for glowing and hydrated skin. The set includes: Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser 50ml – a mild, refreshing gel cleanser that gently foams away impurities, leaving skin soft, hydrated and clean. A nourishing complex with organic aloe vera and botanical extracts soothes delicate skin. The satiny texture restores softness and balance to the skin.

Vital C Hydrating Anti-Ageing Serum 15ml – Vital C Hydrating Anti-Ageing Serum is a pharmaceutical grade Vitamin C serum that immediately reduces and soothes the visible effects of environmentally ravaged skin. Vitamins A, C and E and antioxidants nourish the skin to give healthy, youthful glowing skin. And finally, it includes the Prevention+ Matte Moisturiser SPF 32. Available from all good salons nationwide.

Skinician Revitalising Gift Set (RRP €49.00 – customer saving €26.40)

An Irish, cosmeceutical skincare brand created by experts, offering a minimal approach to skincare for all skin types. This set is perfect for dry, sensitive skin. Soothes and protects. It contains: Revitalising Cleanser 200ml, Revitalising Toner 200ml, Revitalising Day Moisturiser SPF30 50ml

Available from www.skinician.com and selected salons nationwide.

Thalgo Well-Being Beauty Box Island Getaway Iles Pacifiques (RRP €32.90)

For an island getaway experience, this set includes: Monoï Nourishing Oil 50 ml – this velvety oil with Tahitian Monoï nourishes the skin and relaxes the body. The skin is sublimated, enveloped in the soft scent of the islands. It also includes the Thalgo Island Shower 30 ml – during a shower, this creamy gel delicately cleanses and perfumes the skin. As soon as you wake up, its enveloping foam with the sweet fragrance of Monoi transports you to the most beautiful islands of the Pacific.

Iridescent Island Milk 30 ml – this moisturising milk with notes of Monoï, moisturises and illuminates the body in a single gesture. The skin is subtly iridescent, soft and fragrant.

Lagoon Bath Pebbles x 2 – rich in trace minerals and marine minerals, this blue lagoon bath instantly plunges the body into relaxing and comforting water. Buy here.

Moroccanoil Magic of Hydration Gift Set (RRP €49.85)

This hydrating haircare gift set will take your hair from tired and dry to luscious and full of life, perfect for those who need deep hydration. Will provide extreme moisture, movement, and glorious shine. This gift set includes Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo 250ml, Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask 250ml, Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner 160ml and Moroccanoil Treatment Oil 10ml. Available from Millies.ie.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Gift Set (RRP €39.99)

Nuxe gives us the gift of everyday pleasures, addictive textures and scents that evoke a real emotional reaction and Christmas 2021 is set to be another sensorial experience brought to you by the French skincare and fragrance range. Glisten and Glow in a sustainable and responsible way this Christmas with this stunning gift set. It includes Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil 100ml, Nuxe Creme Prodigieuse Boost Multi Correction Cream 50ml, Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Shower Oil 100ml and a Nuxe Prodigieux Florale Candle. Available from pharmacies nationwide.

Logik L55DAB15 Portable DAB+/FM Radio – Silver & Wood (RRP €34.99)

Enjoy great quality digital radio with the stylish Logik L55DAB15 Portable DAB+/FM Radio which features 20 pre-sets, an alarm function and mains or battery power options. DAB+ delivers a superior quality radio listening experience with a wide range of easy-to-find radio stations. DAB and FM tuners offer the best of local and national radio so you'll be spoilt for choice. You can save 20 pre-sets, including 10 DAB pre-sets for easily switching between your favourite stations quickly. With hundreds of gift options to choose from in store and online at Currys.ie, you’ll be sure to find the perfect present for every member of your family or friends this festive season. Buy here.

Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin (RRP €42.00)

This set is the perfect introduction to Dermalogica as it is a collection of their top sellers for glowing, healthy-looking skin is a complete regimen for both dry and oily skin types. Including Pre-Cleanse, Special Cleansing Gel, Daily Microfoliant, Skin Smoothing Cream. This year’s holiday packaging is gorgeous again this year featuring art by LA based designer Marleigh Culver. Buy here.

Holos Kick Back Queen (RRP €46.00)

Irish-made Holos Skincare make a thoughtful gift as they are vegan-friendly skincare that is handmade in Ireland. Kick Back Queen gift set is ideal for anyone in need of some extreme pamper time. It includes Good Night body oil 100ml, Love Your Skin hand cream 50ml and Lovely Lavender soy candle 100ml. Buy here.

From the innovative Irish oral care brand, this set is available exclusively from Lloyd’s Pharmacy and it includes all of the main essentials you need to improve your oral health and brighten up your smile. It includes Extra Sensitive Whitening Toothpaste 75ml (and their sugarcane tubes are completely biodegradable!), Advanced Enzyme Stain Removal & Enamel Strengthening Treatment Kit 50ml for up to 4 shades whiter teeth, Refillable Biodegradable Mint Floss, a sustainable toothbrush and a transparent beauty bag which you can use over and over again!

Eleven Australia Blonde Trio (RRP €40.00 – save €20.00)

The Blonde Trio (Aliyulu) contains Keep My Colour Blonde Shampoo and Keep My Colour Blonde Conditioner to tone and fight brassiness, and Dry Shampoo Volume Paste, a reworkable paste that provides hair to root lift and second day texture with a natural finish. Buy here.

Skin Formulas Mask Duo (RRP €44.00)

This Skin Formulas set includes a luxurious 100% bamboo cleansing mitt (with waterproof travel bag) and their Mask Exfoliator which is an ultra-hydrating mask containing fruit enzymes to gently but deeply exfoliate away dirt, impurities and dead skin cells to reveal refreshed skin with a radiant glow. It’s great for dry, dehydrated, sensitive and rosacea-prone skin. Buy here.

NIP + FAB Salicylic Fix (RRP €34.90)

Salicylic acid is the go-to ingredient for dermatologists and skincare experts for unblocking pores, reducing the appearance of blemishes and controlling skin’s oil production, all without drying out the skin. The NIP + FAB Salicylic Fix Gel Cleanser, €11.95 uses salicylic acid to gently cleanse and purify the skin. Combined with allantoin to provide a moisture barrier and lock in hydration. Use at night and wake up to a bright and refreshed complexion. This product used in tandem with NIP + FAB's Salicylic Fix Concentrate, €22.95 makes for a powerful combination to rejuvenate skin, leaving a youthful (and festive) glow. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Seoulista Beauty Magical Night Out Party Skin Glow Kit (RRP €18.00)

Prep skin to perfection with Seoulista’s dual-sided reusable cleansing tool, Magic Cleanse™. This sustainable eco-tool removes dirt, oil and makeup from the skin by just adding water. Get photo ready skin in 5 with the Rosy Glow Primer™, infused with a blend of Bulgarian rose oil, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to help hydrate, correct and even skin tone, creating the perfect canvas for flawless makeup application. Seoulista Beauty is available in Dunnes Stores, pharmacies and online here.

Green Angel’s Day and Night Gift Set (RRP €50.00)

Indulge their skin with Green Angel’s most popular gift set; The Day and Night Gift Set. Containing best-selling Seaweed and Collagen Face Cream and the thick creamy Night Cream, they will delight to receive these two skincare essentials. The Collagen Face Cream contains plant collagen and Vitamin E which targets mature skin. The set is worth €62 but is yours for only €50. Buy here.

The Body Shop's Clean & Comfort Hemp Gift (RRP €32.00)

The Body Shop's Clean & Comfort Hemp Gift is the perfect gift that can be used all year-round including Shower Oil, Nourishing & Protecting Dry Body Oil, and Hard-Working Protector. Buy in store now.

Good4all Wellbeing Gift Card – from €10

Good4all is a handy new Irish gift-card that not only represents the gift of wellbeing, but also the gift of choice. Recipients can use their card at any of the Irish health and wellbeing practitioners registered, to book their treatment of choice. Over seventy qualified practitioners countrywide are participating, from life coaches and business mentors to massage services, meditation and healing therapies. Buy here.

New Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets limited Edition (RRP €48.00)

This limited edition includes the globally loved lip secrets for Pillow Talk pout perfection! Magical lip kit including nude-pink lip liner, plump-effect lip gloss, matte lipstick and shimmer lip gloss. Buy here.

Real Techniques Bright Eyes (RRP €24.99)

From soft and subtle daytime looks, to bold and dramatic evening eyes, this multi-brush kit from Real Techniques takes the hard work out of flawlessly applying your makeup. Prep, contour, blend and build coverage with these prestige-quality eye brushes and makeup-perfecting tools.

The set includes: fine liner brush, defining crease brush, shading brush, crease prep brush, smudge brush, full coverage eye brush, definer brush, mini under eye reviver, under eye shields and brush tray. Real Techniques Gift Sets are available from pharmacies nationwide.

Bondi Sands 8-piece Gift Set (RRP €49.99)

At Bondi Sands they don’t do things by halves so they have put together the Ultimate Bondi Babe 8 Piece Gift Set, which contains all the self-tan essentials to experience a sun-kissed tan every time. All the products are easy to apply and vegan and cruelty free so whatever the occasion this set has the perfect product for every tanning need! The set includes Dark Self-Tanning Foam 200ml, Aero Aerated Self-Tanning Foam One Hour Express 225ml, Aero Aerated Self-Tanning Foam Liquid Gold 225ml, Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk 375ml, Self-Tan Eraser 200ml, GLO Matte One Day Tan 100ml, GLO Lights Bronze 25ml and the Bondi Sands Self-Tanning. This gift is completely exclusive to Boots and you can buy here.

Me Today Glow C Serum (RRP €29.99)

Enriched with highly stable vitamin C (6%) and brightening botanicals strawberry and kiwi seed, that are rich in vitamin C, to brighten & nourish your skin, this serum from New Zealand brand Me Today has just landed in Ireland and is the perfect way to get your skin glowing this festive season. Me Today Glow C Serum provides antioxidant support, improves signs of sun damage, and brightens your skin tone, for a glow-from-within complexion. Buy here.

This Works Space To Dream (RRP €48.00)

The ultimate sleep kit and dreamy night-time ritual combined. First, enjoy a bath with deep sleep bath soak – therapeutic bath salts to help relieve tension. Secondly, rub sleep balm into pulse points to pamper skin and help ease anxieties, then apply stress check roll-on to enhance mental and physical relaxation. Lastly, try deep sleep pillow spray to help encourage a better night's rest.

The set includes a deep sleep pillow spray 75ml, deep sleep bath soak 200g, sleep balm 10g and deep sleep breath in 5ml. This Works are available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Dr. Hauschka’s Refreshing Shower Set (RRP €39.95)

Create a pampering shower experience with the Refreshing Shower Gift Set. Dr. Hauschka’s

Shampoo is suitable for all hair types including coloured hair, Dr. Hauschka’s Hair Oil, will renew and strengthen the hair while calming the scalp and Dr. Hauschka’s Shower Cream, will gently cleanse, nourish and care for the skin without drying it out. Buy here.

Avoca Charity Christmas Candle (RRP €26.95)

Avoca’s commitment to supporting the charity Walk in My Shoes (WIMS) for the second-year running has led their team of crafters to design and bring to life four new products launching just in time for Christmas – two beautifully in-house crafted candles and a bespoke print in collaboration with Irish luxury lifestyle brand, Dusty Boy Designs with 100% of all proceeds going directly to the charity. Buy here.

DW Aesthetics Smooth + Clear Serum (RRP €47.95)

This concentrated serum delivers a potent combination of pore refining, exfoliating, skin strengthening, calming, and brightening ingredients to smooth the complexion, lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, control oiliness and breakouts while helping to even out the skin tone. Buy here.

DW Aesthetics Moisture Boost Day Cream (RRP €27.95)

A lightweight cream that is moisturising and rejuvenating, without leaving a greasy residue. A great all-around moisturiser that leaves the skin soft and glowing. Contains the finest natural moisturisers: Sodium PCA, and Hyaluronic Complex as well as Collagen and Seaweed extracts. This cream acts against skin dehydration and effectively helps to improve firmness. It provides pollution protection and promotes longer-lasting make-up. Buy here.