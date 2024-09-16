Gorka Marquez confesses new Strictly series makes him feel ‘guilty’

Gorka Marquez has revealed his complicated feelings surrounding the return of Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer has been involved in Strictly for the past eight years, after initially joining the show in 2016.

Gorka met his now-fiancé Gemma Atkinson on the hit BBC series in 2017, and the pair have since gone on to welcome two children together – five-year-old daughter Mia and one-year-old son Thiago.

Now, following the launch of Strictly’s new series on Saturday night, Gorka has been opening up about how he struggles with ‘guilt’ every year.

Last night, the 34-year-old – who has been partnered up with Morning Live star Dr Punam Krishan for this year’s series – took to Instagram to share a selfie.

Gorka also penned a written message to his followers, confessing that he feels as though Instagram is only for “happy things”.

“I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think all is happiness, joy, excitement, for all is what is about to start with Strictly… And YES it is,” the Spanish dancer wrote.

“But at the same time I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away for whatever long it is. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them…” he admitted, referring to his young family.

“I know I do it for them and I know how much joy it brings to them and how excited and proud they are when they watch me. And yes it makes it all worth it. But I’m still feeling like this at times…” Gorka concluded.

Following his candid update, Gorka’s wife-to-be Gemma commented: “I’m just gutted you’ve packed all your decent hoodies! wtf am I supposed to wear? We Love you and cannot wait to see you do your thing! Mia’s already given me ‘Saturday nights instructions’. You keep that record of the most 10s going with Dr Punam! We’ll be right here at the finish line!”

Gorka’s fellow Strictly pros have also sent him their support, with Karen Hauer replying: “They are and will always be proud of you just the way we are proud of you Chamo.”

“They will be SO proud of you. You’re doing amazingly. Lots of love,” added Lauren Oakley.