Strictly’s Gemma Atkinson celebrates son Thiago’s first birthday

Gemma Atkinson is celebrating her son Thiago’s very first birthday.

Gemma shares Thiago with her professional dancer fiancé Gorka Marquez, whom she met in 2017 when she became a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple also share a five-year-old daughter named Mia together.

As the youngest member of their family turns one, Gemma has penned a touching tribute to him on social media.

On Instagram, the former Hollyoaks star shared a heartwarming video to her 2M followers that shows precious moments between her baby boy and the rest of their family.

The cute footage is set to Christina Perri’s moving rendition of You Are My Sunshine, and in the caption of the post, Gemma wrote, “A whole year of loving you. Thiago Thomas, what would we do without you”.

“Such a happy, loving, cheeky and curious bundle of joy. You make us smile every single day and you couldn’t be more loved”.

“Thank you for allowing me to become a mum again. I never thought id be lucky enough to have two beautiful children”.

“You and your sister are the perfect duo. I can’t wait to see you grow together and whiteness the shenanigans you both get up to”, she continued before adding, “Happy Birthday darling boy! We love you”.

Many fans and loved ones of Atkinson’s headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to Thiago.

One fan wrote, “Wishing tiago the most wonderful and magical birthday”.

“Can't believe he's a year old already!”, said a second commenter.

Another fan added, “Happy 1st Birthday Thiago. Hope you have lots of fun”.

Gorka reposted his fiancée’s adorable video to his Stories and penned, “As if he’s ONE already…”.

Last month, Gemma excitedly revealed that Thiago had taken his first steps alongside a clip of him walking in their garden.

She captioned the video, “Exploring in the garden. He definitely walked on his own didn’t he?! I keep watching it back but he did!!”.