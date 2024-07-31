Strictly star Amy Dowden shares glimpse into upcoming tour

Amy Dowden has shared a glimpse into the first tour she'll be going on after having cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is making her official return to the dance floor on a UK dance tour with her Strictly co-star Carlos Gu.

This will be Dowden’s first time back on stage after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023. In February of this year, Amy revealed the great news that she has ‘no evidence of disease’ anymore after undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy.

As she prepares for the tour to begin in Spring of next year, Amy has shared a look into her and Carlos dancing together.

Dowden showcased a video to her 661K Instagram followers of her and Gu dancing together to Christina Perri’s emotional song A Thousand Years.

In the caption of the post, Amy wrote, “REBORN. We can’t wait to share our story through dance and celebrate where we are today on tour around the UK!”.

“Thanks so much to the amazing response, comment below if you’ve booked and where you are coming….WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU”.

Many fans took to the comments to share supportive messages with Amy as she discusses the Reborn tour.

One fan admitted, “so amazing to see you dancing again”.

“Coming to opening night with some of Team Amy, can't wait to see you shine”, penned another fan.

A third commenter wrote, “You have done so incredibly well and should be so proud of yourself xx”.

When previously sharing an update on the preparations for the tour, Amy told her social media followers, “The excitement I have for being back on the tour I can’t quite put into words”.

“The past few weeks has been all about building my fitness, strength, nutrition and health to be not back to where I used to be, but also pushing to be better and stronger”.

“It’s been tough but I know the rewards of performing makes it all so worth while! Remember don’t get bitter get better ( also helps to have an amazing husband, family and friends like this one @gkx_carlos, always believing in me) #reborn #thisgirlisback #lifeaftercancer #forevergrateful”.