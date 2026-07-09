Zendaya’s Odyssey premiere glow was all Charlotte Tilbury

Zendaya showed up to the London premiere of The Odyssey looking like she’d been sculpted by the gods themselves, and honestly, we’re not being dramatic. The look she delivered on that red carpet was the kind that stops conversations mid-sentence.

Her makeup artist Ernesto Casillas turned to Charlotte Tilbury Beauty to build the entire look, with the star turn going to Charlotte’s brand new Unreal Highlighter Fresh Healthy Glow Stick in Glazed Goddess. The result was a bronzed, glossy, sun-kissed complexion that leaned fully into the Greek mythology theme of the film. Casillas described it as trying to create “a glowing Greek Goddess” and, well, mission very much accomplished.

The glow that did all the talking

The Unreal Highlighter is Charlotte Tilbury’s latest launch and it’s formulated with 92% skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for brightness and vitamin E for antioxidant protection. So it’s not just a pretty highlighter — it’s actually doing something useful while it sits on your skin looking that good.

Casillas layered it over Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer and Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk to build that radiant, glazed finish. The skincare base was equally considered, with Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer all making an appearance before a single drop of colour touched Zendaya’s skin.

Eyes that matched the moment

For the eyes, Casillas kept things luminous and ethereal — a deliberate choice to complement the delicate white dress rather than compete with it. He reached for the new Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Sticks in Nude Sculpt, Mink Sculpt and Satin Diamonds, finishing with Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara for definition without drama.

“I wanted to give Zendaya a bronzed, sun-kissed, and radiant complexion worthy of a glowing Greek Goddess,” Casillas explained. “Charlotte’s new Unreal Highlighter in Glazed Goddess added a beautiful glossy, glazed finish to Zendaya’s complexion to emulate this. For the eyes, I created light, mesmerising eyes to echo the ethereal elegance of the dress.”

The lip was kept soft, with a Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose and the Lip Cheat Contour Duo rounding out the full face. The whole look was set with Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder to lock everything in place for the cameras — of which there were presumably approximately one million.

The Unreal Highlighter Fresh Healthy Glow Stick is available now at charlottetilbury.com. Your skin won’t thank you. It’ll be too busy glowing.