Boots just got a serious wellness upgrade and it’s worth exploring

Wellness has had a bit of a reputation problem. Between the overpriced powders, the influencer shills and the sheer volume of things you’re apparently supposed to be ingesting before 8am, it can feel more exhausting than energising. Boots, to their credit, seems to have noticed — and their expanded wellness world is a genuinely solid attempt to cut through the noise.

The pharmacy stalwart has significantly broadened its wellness offering, bringing in some seriously sought-after names alongside their own new range. Whether you’re someone who tracks every step and sleep cycle or you just want to stop feeling so relentlessly tired all the time, there’s something in here worth knowing about.

The tech that’s actually worth it

If you’ve been eyeing up an Oura Ring but weren’t sure where to find one in Ireland, Boots now stocks them. The smart ring category has exploded in the past couple of years for good reason — it’s a far less intrusive way to track sleep, recovery and activity than a chunky wrist device. Fitbit is also in the mix, alongside Therabody massage devices and Loop earplugs. It’s a strong health tech edit, and having all of it in one place makes the whole thing feel less like a scavenger hunt.

For the full in-store experience, the Boots Liffey Valley store carries the complete wellness category — so if you’re the type who likes to actually hold a product before committing, that’s your destination.

Supplements that make sense

The vitamins and supplements section has been properly built out, with a focus on ingredients that have genuine traction right now. Magnesium, creatine and collagen are all there, alongside trending names like ashwagandha, apple cider vinegar and lion’s mane. For anyone who’s spent too long doom-scrolling wellness TikTok and genuinely can’t remember what half these things are supposed to do, having them available in a trusted pharmacy context — where you can actually ask a pharmacist — is no small thing.

Boots has also launched Wellthy by Boots, their own-brand wellness range covering hydration, sleep support, skin nutrition and strength. Think electrolyte drinks, magnesium glycinate, creatine powder and sleep earplugs — all under one clean, accessible label.

The Wellthy by Boots wellness range covers sleep, hydration and strength.

Skin, body and the good stuff

On the skincare and bath side, KORRES and Absolute Collagen feature in the facial skincare edit, while Mirror Water joins KORRES in the bath and body section. These aren’t budget brands, but they’re not wildly inaccessible either — and having them sit alongside the supplement and health tech offer gives the whole range a cohesive feel rather than a random pile of products.

The full range is available now at boots.ie and in selected Boots stores across Ireland, with the complete category on show at Boots Liffey Valley.