A Dublin Event This Sunday Every Woman in Her 40s Needs to Know About

There’s a certain moment — and if you’re in your 40s you’ll probably know the one — where you catch yourself in the mirror and think, when did that happen? Not in a dramatic, spiralling way necessarily, but in a quiet, slightly unsettling way that makes you want actual answers. Not a face cream ad. Not a vague “drink more water” suggestion. Real, useful, expert-led answers about what is going on with your skin, your hormones, your sleep and your body.

That’s exactly the gap that skincare expert Eavanna Breen is setting out to fill this Sunday, with the launch of Ageless Aging Live, a brand new Dublin event taking place at Castleknock Hotel on Sunday, 12th July. Created in association with Irish beauty brand Ella & Jo, the event is designed specifically for women aged 40 and over who want to better understand the connections between skin health, hormones, perimenopause, menopause, sleep and overall wellbeing.

Why this event exists (and why it matters)

Eavanna Breen hasn’t come to this lightly. With more than 34 years working with women’s skin and over 10,000 faces treated in that time, she’s heard the same concerns again and again. Skin that suddenly feels different. Dullness that didn’t used to be there. A loss of the confidence that once felt easy. And a frustrating sense that nobody is quite joining the dots.

“For many women, the first signs of ageing they notice appear in their skin,” she says. “They might suddenly feel that their skin looks different, less radiant or harder to manage, but often don’t realise that hormones, menopause, sleep and overall wellbeing may all be playing a role. After spending more than 34 years working with women and skin, I’ve seen first hand how connected these issues are. Ageless Aging Live is about bringing together trusted experts to help women understand what’s happening, make informed decisions and feel confident about ageing.”

It’s the kind of conversation that too many women have been having in whispers, or in the GP’s waiting room with not quite enough time, or at the kitchen table with a friend who’s going through something similar but equally confused. An entire afternoon dedicated to it, with genuine experts on stage, feels long overdue.

Who’s on the panel

The speaker lineup is seriously impressive. Eavanna Breen will host the event herself, and she’ll be joined by:

Glenda Gilson — broadcaster and Irish media personality

Anne Marie Boyhan — leading sleep expert

Charlene Flanagan — co-founder of Ella & Jo, who will bring her expertise on skincare, beauty and ageing

Loretta Dignam — founder and CEO of The Menopause Hub, Ireland’s first dedicated menopause clinic and one of the most influential voices in women’s health in the country

Loretta Dignam will lead a dedicated session on hormones, perimenopause and menopause before joining the headline expert panel discussion. If you’ve ever wanted to sit in a room and put your most pressing midlife questions directly to some of Ireland’s top specialists, this is genuinely that opportunity.

Ageless Aging Live speakers.

What to expect on the day

Doors open at 12pm and the afternoon wraps at 4pm, so it’s the kind of event you can actually make a plan around — even if Sunday mornings with the kids currently resemble a small, chaotic airport. Think expert talks, panel discussions, audience Q&As and proper space for the kinds of conversations women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond deserve to be having.

There will also be afternoon tea, a shopping experience and a luxury goodie bag worth hundreds of euro for every single attendee, featuring products from Ella & Jo, Skinmade, Sasta and more. So yes, it’s genuinely a lovely day out as well as an informative one.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite, and if you haven’t sorted one in advance, tickets will also be available to purchase at the door on the day. While the event is aimed at women 40 and over, women of all ages are welcome.

Ageless Aging Live takes place at Castleknock Hotel, Dublin 15 on Sunday, 12th July, from 12pm to 4pm. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.