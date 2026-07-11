Dublin’s WXYZ Rooftop Bar Is Now Serving Food Too

There’s a rooftop bar sitting seven floors above The Liberties with panoramic views of the Dublin skyline, an award-winning cocktail menu, and until very recently, absolutely no food to speak of. That last part has now changed, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

WXYZ Bar at Aloft Dublin City has just launched its first-ever food menu, and it transforms what was already one of the city’s best spots for an after-work drink into a proper all-evening destination. Fresh from picking up Best Hotel Bar at the Irish Bar & Cocktail Awards 2026, WXYZ is clearly not resting on its laurels.

So what’s actually on the menu?

The food offering has been designed to work alongside the cocktails rather than compete with them — think sharing plates and crowd-pleasing classics that make you want to stay for another round. Asian Style Chicken Wings, Seafood Chowder, Beer Battered Fish & Chips and a Parmesan & Truffle Bucatini all feature. Sides include Truffle & Parmesan Fries and Bacon & Cheese Loaded Fries because, yes, you absolutely will order both.

A classic burger and fries done right at Aloft.

For anyone who prefers something lighter, there are wraps and fresher bites to balance things out. And for dessert? A classic Eton Mess to finish things off while you watch the sun dip behind the city.

The cocktails are still very much the main event

The food might be the newcomer but the drinks are still doing the heavy lifting. WXYZ’s signature cocktail list includes the Cleary Aloft — spiced rum, cacao and lemon — and the Midnight on 7th, a combination of mango vodka, black sesame and pineapple that sounds like something a very cool person invented. Classics like the Mai Tai, French Martini and Lemon Drop are all there too for those who know what they like.

General Manager Roderick Vastenburg put it simply: “People have always come to WXYZ for the views and the cocktails, but we knew there was an opportunity to offer something more. Launching our first food menu means guests can now settle in for the whole evening, whether it’s after-work drinks, date night or catching up with friends as the sun sets over the city.”

Why it’s worth the trip

WXYZ has always had the views and the vibe. The Liberties location gives it a slightly under-the-radar feel that a lot of the more obvious city-centre spots can’t match, and the seventh-floor terrace delivers the kind of golden-hour backdrop that makes for genuinely good evenings out rather than just good Instagram content. The food menu is the missing piece that makes it worth blocking out the whole night.

For bookings and more information, visit aloftdublincity.com or follow @aloftdublincity on social.