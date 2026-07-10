HSE Issues Hot Weather Warning as Temperatures Set to Soar

Ireland is about to get properly hot, and the HSE wants to make sure families are prepared. Met Éireann is forecasting daytime temperatures widely exceeding 25°C, with some parts of the country climbing into the high 20s and low 30s over the coming days. If you’ve got little ones at home, elderly relatives nearby or a summer holiday booked, this is worth reading.

The HSE issued guidance today reminding everyone that while a bit of sunshine is very welcome, hot weather brings real health risks — particularly for babies, young children, pregnant women, older people and anyone with a long-term medical condition. Heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration and sunburn are all on the table if you’re not careful.

Dr Caitriona Kelly, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at the HSE National Health Protection Office, put it plainly: “High temperatures can cause people to become very sick. We are urging people to keep cool and stay hydrated during the hot weather. This is especially important for older people, young children, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions.”

Keeping the kids safe in the heat

Babies and young children are particularly vulnerable because their skin burns far more easily than adults and they can’t always tell you when they’re too hot or thirsty. The HSE is clear: babies should be kept out of direct sunlight entirely. For older children, SPF 50+ sunscreen is recommended — applied generously and reapplied every two hours, and again after swimming or sweating. (Yes, every two hours. Set a timer if you have to.)

The guidance on cars is worth saying twice: never leave a baby, child or pet alone in a parked vehicle, even for a short time. Cars heat up with terrifying speed in warm weather and it’s the kind of thing that can happen in a moment of distraction.

For the whole family, the HSE’s SunSmart advice breaks down neatly:

Slip on clothing that covers the skin

Slop on broad-spectrum sunscreen — SPF 30+ for adults, SPF 50+ for children — reapplying every two hours and after swimming

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat

Seek shade, particularly between 11am and 3pm

Slide on UV-protective sunglasses

Keeping your home bearable

Warm nights are part of the forecast too, which means sleep is going to be a challenge — and if you’ve got children who are already unpredictable sleepers, this won’t help. The HSE suggests keeping curtains and blinds closed in sunny rooms during the day to stop heat building up, then opening windows once it cools down in the evening. Lighter bedding, a damp cloth on the skin and a fan where you have one can all make a real difference. Keeping a glass of water beside the bed is simple but genuinely useful.

For children who need help staying hydrated, Dr Kelly has a practical suggestion: “If you are caring for someone, they may not have a sense of how much they are drinking. Encourage them to drink regularly during the day, including at mealtimes. You can also offer foods with a high water content, such as melon, ice lollies or jelly.” Ice lollies as a health tip — consider that permission granted.

If you’re heading abroad this summer

Many families will be travelling to Europe over the coming weeks, where temperatures in some areas could reach 40°C or above. That’s a very different animal to a warm Irish summer. The HSE recommends planning any outdoor activities for the early morning or evening, using air-conditioned or shaded spaces during peak heat, and always carrying water. Alcohol and extreme heat are not a great combination, so the advice is to take it easy during the hottest part of the day in particular.

If anyone in your family has a medical condition or takes regular medication, it’s worth having a quick chat with your GP or pharmacist before you travel, just to make sure heat won’t interact with anything.

Know what to look out for too. Early signs of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, nausea and fatigue. If someone shows these signs, get them somewhere cool, give them fluids and loosen their clothing. Heat exhaustion can generally be managed if the person cools down within 30 minutes. If it progresses to heatstroke — confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, very high body temperature or hot dry skin — that’s a medical emergency. Call 999 or 112.

One last thing: check in on older neighbours or relatives who live alone. A quick knock or phone call during a hot spell can matter more than people realise. For more advice on staying safe in the heat, visit www.hse.ie/sunsmart