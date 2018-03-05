Storm Emma: 10 things I learned about myself after being snowed in

So last week, the vast majority of us were cooped up at home, basically snowed in for the best part of 5 days.

Seems dreamy, right?

The perfect opportunity to relax for a few days, sleep, and enjoy a bit of seclusion.

Well, the novelty very quickly wore off, and I learned a lot about myself in the process.

1. Netflix in our generation's most important creation.

Genuinely lads, what in the name of GOD did they do in 1982 when the big snow storm hit? I an confidently say I watched at least 6 hours of Netflix each day, and I honestly regret nothing.

2. I am a bottomless pit.

So, apparently I can eat and eat and eat, without ever getting full. Seriously though, I literally ate everything in my home for the last week. Maybe it was my survivor instinct? The human form of hibernating for the winter. Anyway, I should have shares in Lindt to be honest.

3. Personal hygiene is not always relevant.

I just was not arsed washing my hair. It just seemed so so unnecessary while the storm ransacked the outdoors. Even when I braved the elements to hit the local pub… I just kept my hat on (something I would NEVER do under normal circumstances).

4. I am a sloth.

Holy Jesus, I can SLEEP. So, I kind of always knew this, I am a massive fan of the bed, but last week really took the biscuit. I can actually count on two hands how many times I actually got out of my bed, and at least half of them were to procure alcohol. Fair.

5. Working from home is not fun.

You would think having a few days away from the office would be sensational (and it is, trust me), however, it gets kind of lonely. You start missing your work wives, and the general human contact involved in a 9-5.

6. Booze heals all!

It's cold outside… drink. The water has been turned off… let's drink. Red weather warning nationwide? Ah sure, we'll head to the pub! I hot the local on more than one occasion last week, and it was the BEST craic. They blasted Christmas music and everyone was just in great form (and happy to be out of the house, tbh.)

7. I have the patience of an actual God.

Honestly, I don't recall the last time I spent so much time with my family. Don't get me wrong, they're excellent humans, but when cabin fever hits, everyone and everything starts to seriously get annoying. I suppose that's why we all just drank the annoyance away.

8. I love snow, but man, it gets old.

It is magical, and for a time our country was a winter wonderland, but wow, I am happy to see the back of the snow. It was fun while it lasted, but let's get the Spring weather already!

Bonus fact: Irish people f**king love bread.