Staying well this winter is essential and Wellwoman & Wellman are here to help

Our health is always important, but it become particularly so during winter and never more than this year. The last two years has shown us we need to not only appreciate, but look after our health so we can keep on being fighting fit, no matter what life throws at us.

As many people adjust to new routines ahead of the busy winter months, leading vitamin supplement brand, Wellwoman and Wellman has a range of nutritional supplements designed for the demands of today’s modern life. Developed by Vitabiotics, the Wellwoman and Wellman supplement range is available in leading pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.

Whether it’s the returning to the office, juggling family schedules or needing an extra energy and immune boost for the festive season, you can trust Wellwoman and Wellman to keep you at your best. Helping maintain energy levels, general health and vitality, the Wellwoman and Wellman supplement formulas include a range of B Vitamins to support normal energy release for the busy season ahead, along with Vitamin C, D and key minerals such as Zinc and Selenium to help protect your immune system for cold and flu season.

Individual nutritional needs vary according to age and gender with some requirements specific to women or men also changing during different life stages and Wellwoman and Wellman offer tailored support for whatever stage of life you find yourself in. Each range is also gluten free and free from artificial colours and preservatives, with vegan and vegetarian options also available.

Wellwoman is the original vitamin developed just for women and has been formulated for the demands of modern life to help to give support to the areas of health which are of most relevance to women. With fans of the brand including, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing presenter, Tess Daly, the Wellwoman range includes;

Wellwoman Original – 30 Capsules (RRP €13.49)

Including 24 nutrients and trace elements to help maintain overall health and vitality, Wellwoman also includes Primrose and Starflower Oils to support the areas of health which are of most interest to women.

Wellwoman Original specifically includes Vitamin B6 which contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity, plus iron for the normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin, an important consideration during the monthly cycle. 400µg of folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy is also included which is important if you’re planning a pregnancy. Biotin is also included for the maintenance of normal skin, hair and nails.

Wellwoman 50+ – 30 Capsules (RRP €16.99)

Along with including all the essential vitamins and minerals from Wellman Original, Wellwoman 50+ focuses on including additional support to look after your heart and circulation system. Wellman 50+ contains a higher amount of Vitamin B1 than Wellman Original which contributes to the normal function of the heart, and also a higher amount of Vitamin B12 which contribute to homocysteine metabolism, and normal red blood cell formation.

Wellwoman 50+ also contains Luetin for normal vision function along with increased levels of Selenium, CoQ10 and Vitamin D which contribute to normal immune system function and cell protection.

Used by renowned model, David Gandy, Wellman is perfect for any man who leads a hectic lifestyle or those who need extra energy, as well as sportsmen and gym users. Wellman advanced supplements provide optimised support and acts as a nutritional supplement to help maintain energy levels and general health and vitality. Designed exclusively for the lifestyle needs of men at every stage of life the Wellman range includes;

Wellman Original – 30 Capsules (RRP €13.49)

Wellman Original is Vitabiotics flagship multivitamin for men with 29 nutrients, specially developed to help maintain overall health and vitality. With vitamins B6 and B12 which contribute to normal energy release, while vitamins C and D which contribute to normal immune system function. Wellman Original also contains higher levels of zinc than Wellman 50+ and 70+, plus selenium, which is required for reproductive health.

Wellman 50+ – 30 Capsules (RRP €16.99)

Wellman 50+ has been designed to help safeguard the nutritional needs of men aged 50 and above. A comprehensive product with 30 nutrients and trace elements to support key areas of health including additional support to look after your heart and circulation system. Wellman 50+ contains a higher amount of Vitamin B1 than Wellman Original which contributes to the normal function of the heart, and also a higher amount of Vitamin B12 which contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism, and normal red blood cell formation.

The Wellwoman and Wellman supplement range are part of the Vitabiotics family of vitamin and mineral supplements, including Pregnacare, Perfectil, WellKid, Menopace, Osteocare, Jointace and WellTeen which are available in leading pharmacies and select supermarkets nationwide.