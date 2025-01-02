Stacey Solomon shares insight after unveiling new family docuseries

Stacey Solomon has shared a new insight into her upcoming docuseries!

Yesterday (January 1), the Sort Your Life Out host announced that she has partnered with the BBC to create a new documentary series, titled Stacey & Joe.

The series, which is set to air in the coming months, will focus on Stacey’s home life with her husband Joe Swash and her five children – Zachary (16), Leighton (12), Rex (5), Rose (3) and Belle (1).

Now, following on from the exciting news, Stacey has shared an update on how she is feeling about her new venture.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to re-share her announcement post.

“Thank you SO much for all of your lovely comments & messages… Honestly they mean the world & it actually feels real now & we are so excited,” Stacey penned.

The former X Factor star then went on to reveal that two of her kids particularly enjoyed the filming process.

“Zach & Leighton are the most excited they've LOVED it. I'll share more bits and bobs as we go along & some behind the scenes stuff,” she gushed, referring to her two oldest children.

“But for now happy new year to all of you. I hope 2025 brings you happiness & peace & everything you're hoping for. Lots of love from all of us,” Stacey concluded.

In honour of New Year’s Day, Stacey releases a brief teaser trailer for Stacey & Joe, which sees the family and their animals enjoying time outside at Pickle Cottage.

“In 2024 we opened up our home & made a series about our lives, family, work & everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown & it’s been an absolute whirlwind making it. But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more & do things we’d never done,” Stacey explained at the time.

“We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way,” she added.

Stacey & Joe will air on the BBC this spring.