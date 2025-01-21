Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming tribute for husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has been celebrating her husband!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter has been married to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash since 2022.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2016, have welcomed three children together – Rex (5), Rose (3) and Belle (1) – alongside Stacey’s two older sons, Zachary (16) and Leighton (12), and Joe’s son Harry (17).

Yesterday (January 20) marked Joe’s 43rd birthday. In honour of the special occasion, Stacey has shared an adorable tribute to her partner!

Last night, Stacey took to her Instagram account, where she chose to post a heartwarming snap of herself and Joe enjoying a day of fishing during their couple’s minibreak.

“Happy Birthday Joe Joe,” the 35-year-old gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“I actually love you so much it’s a joke. Hope you’ve had the best day on the lake where you belong,” she penned teasingly.

“To the moon and back Joe! Happy 43,” Stacey added.

Following her sweet tribute to her husband, many of Stacey’s 6M followers have been expressing their own birthday wishes to Joe.

“Aww looks like your both having the best time, Happy Birthday Joe!!! X,” one fan exclaimed.

“Happy birthday Joe. You are such a lovely couple xx,” another commented.

“Happy birthday Joe! Hope you've had the best day!” a third fan added.

Joe’s birthday celebrations come just a few weeks after the couple announced their first-ever family documentary.

The series, titled Stacey & Joe, will air on the BBC this Spring and will showcase the lives of the Solomon-Swash family throughout the past year.

“We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter, the tears & the craziness… We hope it makes you smile,” Stacey explained at the time.