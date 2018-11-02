Stacey Solomon pens moving post as Joe leaves for Australia

Stacey Solomon has had to say goodbye to her long-term boyfriend Joe Swash who has headed off to Australia to film I’m A Celebrity.

Joe presents the spin-off show I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp which means he’ll be away from his loving girlfriend Stacey and his son.

Stacey shared a touching family photo of her, Joe and her two sons on Instagram. The Loose Women panellist revealed she had to say goodbye to her beau earlier this morning.

“And he’s off to the Ozzy Outback,” she wrote.

“We are gonna miss you so much @realjoeswashy but we can’t wait to watch you do what you do best,” Stacey gushed.

The mum-of-two continued: “No fun and Lots of trials please @imacelebrity @itv2.”

Stacey couldn’t help but express her sadness over Joe’s departure. The duo recently moved into their first family home together: “Honestly though, our home will feel empty without you bub.”

“Except for the bed, the bed will feel wonderfully spacious and snore-free,” she joked.

Joe also took to Instagram to share a sweet message before he left for Australia: “Not long now until I have to leave this lot. I’m going to miss these guys,” the dad wrote alongside a photo of Stacey and her son Leighton.

The TV presenter will be in Australia for months as he films the spin-off show. There’s no doubt he’ll miss his 11-year-old son Harry, Stacey and her two sons, Zachary and Leighton.

I’m A Celebrity is rumoured to return on Sunday, November 18.