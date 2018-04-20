Spring has sprung! 8 floral dresses you’ll want to wear now
At that stage, we are so sick of jumpers, jeans and boots that the tiniest ray of sun will see us pull out the light dresses and sandals.
You probably have a few floral numbers in your wardrobe that you are dying wear, but if you need a quick summer update, we have found some adorable dresses that we are sure you will love.
1. Long patchwork dress – Zara – €49.95
2. Patterned long dress – H&M – €59.99
3. Joycedale Camisole Dress – GANNI – €319
4. Yellow floral print cold shoulder maxi dress – River Island – €47
5. Floral wrap neckline dress – Mango – €59.95
6. Red Floral Bell Sleeve Smock Dress – New Look – €13
7. Frannie Dress – Reformation – $218
8. Embroidered printed cotton-gauze maxi dress – Vanessa Bruno – €250