Spread the holiday cost: Airbnb launch Pay Less Up Front feature

So your flights are booked and now all you have to do is find you dream Airbnb that suits your group, city and budget.

Previously, Airbnb bookers had to pay the entire cost of their accommodation when choosing their holiday rental, but now, the holiday home site is giving city breakers the opportunity to spread the cost.

Today, Airbnb has launched their Pay Less Up Front initiative, a new feature that allows guests to spread the cost of their holiday booking over two instalments.

A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:24am PST

In order to secure their reservation, guests are now able to pay part of the cost of their accommodation expense on the day of booking, rather than the full sum.

The remainder of the balance will then be paid closer to the time of check-in.

'We understand it can be difficult to pay for all of your holiday upfront, especially in January when the purse-strings have to be held particularly tight, said James McClure, General Manager for UK and Ireland at Airbnb.

A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb) on Jan 12, 2018 at 1:48pm PST

'That’s why we’ve introduced our new feature which allows you to get holidays booked in advance – to make sure you don’t lose out when it comes to annual leave – then make the main payment for your holiday closer to your actual trip.'

Previously, Airbnb guests paid the entire sum up front when booking online.

This will definitely come in handy for all the holidays January has us dreaming of.