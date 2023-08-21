Sports reporter Kelly Somers reveals she’s expecting first child

Kelly Somers is set to become a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Kelly and her fiancé Max as they have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The BBC sports reporter admitted she ‘never thought she’d get to be a mum’ following multiple fertility issues.

Now, while speaking to OK!, Kelly has spoken about her journey to motherhood.

She explained, “I never, ever thought I would get to be a mum. I’ve grown up thinking it wouldn’t be possible. I’ve had so many problems, so I just feel incredibly fortunate”.

“At my age, everyone knows someone who’s going through fertility problems or who has a bad story, and I always thought I was going to be one of those stories”.

The 32-year-old then shared her story of being on the Pill since being a teenager and how she feels about it now.

“I have a very different opinion of the Pill now, but back then it was a case of not being aware of essentially pumping hormones into your body”.

“Since then, I’ve never had regular cycles and would go three or four months without periods. When I did, I would be lying on the floor the whole day in agony, but doctors would say, ‘It’s just normal’. I knew it wasn’t”.

The presenter was later diagnosed with endometriosis, and in 2019, a private doctor told her she had polycystic ovaries.

“It was the biggest relief ever because it fitted and explained everything. But then also, I knew you can’t cure it and it was going to be really hard to conceive. So at the beginning of this year, Max and I were thinking, ‘OK, it’s going to take years to have a baby. Let’s see what happens’”.

It was during a routine scan of her cycle that doctors believed Kelly may be pregnant.

“They told me to try a test in eight days’ time as they’d noticed there was a thickening of the uterus, which could have been a very early sign of pregnancy. I was cynical, but I tested on day six and day seven and wasn’t. Then on day eight I was like, ‘Wow – and you’ve got the day right as well!’”.

When it came to telling Max the good news, he didn’t believe Kelly at first, insisting she take more tests to check.

“He was sitting at the table working from home. I was in the bathroom, did the pregnancy test and walked out, then realised he was in a meeting and thought, ‘Well I can’t say it now!’”.

“I’m the one who gets excited about stuff and he’s the one who brings it back down, so when I did tell him he was saying, ‘Hmmm… I don’t think it’s positive’”.

“So I tried another brand of test and I said, ‘I think I might be!’ and again he was like ‘No’… so we booked a scan. It wasn’t like some big reveal. It was more a case of, ‘Oh my gosh, we didn’t expect this!’”.

Reflecting on her pregnancy, Somers revealed, “Compared to other people’s journeys, I’ve had the luckiest, happiest ending. It’s a journey I didn’t think I’d get to take and I am so, so grateful”.