Spencer Matthews’ birthday message to Vogue is couple goals

Vogue Williams is celebrating her first birthday as a mum and it’s safe to say she is already having the most wonderful day.

The presenter turns 33 today and in honour of her special day husband Spencer has penned a very sweet birthday message.

He shared a gorge photo of Vogue posing with what looks like the most divine birthday cake ever.

New mum Vogue looked absolutely beautiful in the snap.

The family treated themselves to Terry’s chocolate orange and Cadbury’s wholenut chocolate cake for Vogue’s big day.

He wrote “Happy birthday to my darling wife @voguewilliams."

“May you never change!! Your boys love you with all that they are,” Spencer gushed.

The couple have been enjoying every second of parenthood since welcoming their first child into the world at the beginning of September.

Vogue announced their son Theodore’s arrival by posting the cutest photo on Instagram.

'This morning at 3:55 am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital… He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed,' she wrote.