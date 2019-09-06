Sony: ‘for the moment the door is closed’ on Spider-Man’s MCU return

If our hearts felt cracked and fragile before, they're smashed to smithereens now.

Just weeks on from initial reports, the Spider-Man situation remains woefully the same after Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vincinquerra confirmed that “for the moment the door is closed” on the MCU return.

Marvel Studios and Sony's financial talks have broken down, and now Tom Holland's Peter Parker will no longer be part of the MCU, with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige now absent from Spidey's next movie.

Many fans were hoping that the impasse could be overcome, but it seems that Sony is doubling down on distancing themselves from Disney after the entertainment giant asked for 30 percent of the earnings from the next few Spidey films.

To put this in perspective, they were only earning five percent before…so it's quite the leap on Disney's part to be fair.

Speaking at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology summit, Sony Pictures CEO dispelled fan's queries on the superhero; “We had a great run with Kevin Feige on Spider-Man movies,” he said.

“We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out… the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

He continued: “Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well. I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

Sony seem confident that following the box office success of Venom and the widespread critical and public acclaim for the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, it can spin its own compelling web of spider tales.

Director Jon Favreau, the MCU the filmmaker behind Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and actor of Happy Hogan in Homecoming and Far From Home – still hopes that an agreement can be made.

“I’ve been talking to everybody about it… I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said at Variety’s summit.

“I think it’s a long way away and I think the collaboration has been really strong up to this point so I’m hopeful that there’s a way for us all to play together going forward.”

PLEASE solve this tangled web of a problem, Jon. We can't handle the idea of the adorable Tom Holland not featuring in the MCU, he stole scenes in the Avengers as Iron Man's protégé.

Feature image: Instagram/@tomholland2013