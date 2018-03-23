This is the best eyeshadow primer, according to bloggers everywhere

Full disclosure before we even begin – eyeshadow primer is not something we use on the regular.

However, when we are blessed with extra time to do our makeup, we love splashing out with primers (they make us feel extra together).

Anyway, we always have our eye out for new, amazing beauty products – and we have a new contender for our fave primer.

Bloggers and influencers across the globe are going MAD for an eyeshadow primer called Rumour Base from P.Louise Academy.

Sure, Youtuber Nikkie Tutorials has even called it "the best in the world" – we can't argue with that lads.

Oh, and did we mention it only costs a tenner? Because, that is one hell of a bargain.

The gorge ladies at Cosmopolitan said that the inspiration for the primer came from 'MAC's Select Cover Up Concealer, which Paige Louise (P.Louise) had been using as an eyeshadow primer.'

The brand has described the product as 'a luxurious creamy base to create the perfect blank canvas ready for ultimate colour popping creations'.

It has a 'super thick consistency' and a 'no cracking quality'. The dream.

P.Louise also says that the formula 'helps to cancel out any unwanted brow hair' and 'carve out those highly requested fleeky brows'.

TAKE OUR MONEY.

Sad part? The stuff is currently sold out, but we have been assured that there will be a re stock very soon.

We'll wait.