Retail therapy can be as enjoyable as sex (according to science)

For the shopaholics among us, a day spent browsing through sale rails and shoe aisles is a day well spent.

That warm fuzzy feeling you get when you finally decided to splurge on that over-priced (but oh so worth it) winter coat can be hard to explain – but scientists reckon they have found the answer.

Research conducted by tech company, MyndPlay, found a direct link between shopping and a state of pure and utter bliss.

For the study, participants were divided into two categories – 'Inspired' and 'Shop-y-cats'.

The first group were those who genuinely enjoyed to shop, while the latter were those who only did it in order to fit in with the crowd.

Anaylisis of both group's 'gamma brainwaves' showed that a massive 84 per cent of Inspired shoppers experienced a feeling of elation, or 'buyers' high', at the till, which then lasted for some time after.

According to The Sun, the feeling can be compared to the pleasure derived from engaging in sexual activity, or a Formula 1 driver finishing a race.

Most Shop-y-cat shoppers also experience a momentary high, though it did not last nearly as long.

What's more, over 80 per cent of this group saw their mental fatigue rise by up to 30 per cent, every 10 minutes they spent shopping.

Rob Hattrell, Vice President of eBay UK, told The Sun: “Shopping is personal. It’s a reflection of what makes you, you.”

“This fascinating research gives great insight into the highs that can be achieved when you hit the zone of inspiration and shop like nobody else.”

So basically, it all comes down to being in 'the zone'.

Happy shopping, ladies!