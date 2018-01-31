So long semi-skimmed! Science says full-fat milk is the way forward

So, you might want to re-think your skinny coffee order, because new research suggests that full-fat milk is not the artery-clogging devil liquid we were once led to believe it was.

In fact, the study conducted at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark found that full-fat milk can actually promote good heart health.

The team of researchers discovered that non-skimmed dairy could boost levels of 'good' High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol in the bloodstream.

Their report stated: “Dietary guidelines have for decades recommended choosing low-fat dairy products due to the high content of saturated fat in dairy known to increase blood concentration of LDL cholesterol .

“But studies show no association between overall dairy intake and risk of cardiovascular disease and even point to an inverse association with type 2 diabetes.”

The finding directly contradict decades of dietary advice, with skimmed or semi-skimmed milk often being hailed a healthier alternative to its full-fat counterpart.

“Our findings suggest whole milk might be considered a part of a healthy diet among the healthy population,” the study concluded.

What's more, in 2016, the same team found eating low-fat cheese did not reduce cholesterol, cut blood pressure or help to trim the waistline.

RIP to all the pizzas and chocolate milkshakes we've refused over the years – it was all in vain.