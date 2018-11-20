Snoop Dogg gets 1 of Hollywoods’ highest honours & thanks himself

It's a big week for Snoop Dogg.

After racking up years of experience in the music and television industry, his hard work has finally paid off as he cemented himself into Hollywood history.

And we mean that literally, Snoop was honoured with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame on Monday.

And you better believe that the 47-year-old accepted the award in the most Snoop way possible.

In his speech, he was sure to thank those who have helped him along the way.

But he, of course, couldn't forget to thank himself – G'wan, Snoop – we are all about that self-love.

In his thanks to himself, he started: “Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me.”

"I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.”

“I want to thank me for trying to do more rights than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times,” he added.

And for the punchline, he finished with: “Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf*cker.”

At the ceremony, Snoop was joined by his wife, Shante Broadus, parents and two of his children, 20-year-old, Julian and 19-year-old, Cori.

Pharrell Williams also came out to support the rapper and his old friend.

The pair gave each other a big old bear hug before posing together on the red carpet – it's all about that bromance.

Well done Snoop and never change your style of acceptance speeches – PURE GOLD.