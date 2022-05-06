Skip to the vital stuff with new Deep RiverRock ViTAL.

Today Deep RiverRock is proud to launch its very own new vitamin enhanced water and juice drink, Deep RiverRock ViTAL. The new refreshing Deep RiverRock ViTAL is packed full of deliciousness to support the mind and body, giving you the boost, you need on the go. Whether you’re juggling too much and need to give your brain power some TLC, want to recharge your energy levels or fancy clearing some cobwebs, Deep RiverRock ViTAL is the juicy vitamin boost drink full of flavour, that will support your mind and body.

Deep RiverRock ViTAL vitamin enhanced water and juice drink comes in three flavours:

Prickly Pear, Redcurrant & Ginseng with Vitamins + Zinc which support Mental Performance

Pink Grapefruit & Green Coffee with Vitamins + Zinc for Energy Boost

Mango, Passionfruit, Guarana & Moringa with Vitamins + Zinc which support Cognitive Function

Ranking no.1 in blind taste tests, the juicy vitamin boost contains important vitamins and minerals that support mental performance, cognitive function and provide an energy boost throughout the day, all for just 36 calories per bottle. All three flavours contain Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic acid, Vitamin E and Zinc and Deep RiverRock ViTAL targets 100% of Nutrient Reference Value of each, per bottle of 450ml.

Coca-Cola HBC Brands Marketing Manager Shane McQuaid said: “Our research has shown us that young people are craving flavours and enhanced, functional drinks to have on the go. We’ve created these drinks to help our consumers navigate busy lives, by supporting and enabling their mind and body. During this research Deep RiverRock ViTAL also won first position in blind taste tests and so we are excited to be bringing it to fridges across the island of Ireland for people try it for themselves”.

On shelves now, skip to the vital stuff and grab a Deep RiverRock ViTAL for a juicy vitamin boost! Deep RiverRock ViTAL is available across the Island of Ireland in singular bottles of 450ml, which are all 100% recyclable and 100% recycled bottles. Deep RiverRock ViTAL will retail at €2.00 in ROI and £1.50 in NI per 450ml bottle.