Sigrid announces HUGE Dublin concert and we’re so there

2019 is already jam-packed full of unreal gigs and we are so excited about it. It seems like everyone is heading back to the Emerald Isle for what’s shaping out to be one of the best years for music lovers.

After the enormous successes of both her sold out Academy show earlier this year and her sold out Olympia Theatre show last night, SIGRID has announced her biggest Irish headline show to date at 3Arena Dublin on Friday, November 22, 2019.

The ground-breaking Norwegian pop star this month also released the highly-anticipated new single Sucker Punch, following her critically acclaimed RAW EP and incredible jam-packed festival performances at Electric Picnic and Longitude this summer.

Highlighting the breadth of Sigrid’s maturing talent and aptitude for song writing, Sucker Punch cements the 22-year-old’s rise to pop prominence.

From winning the BBC Sound of 2018, to moving Helen Mirren with her performance on the Graham Norton Show and storming the stage at her Shepherds Bush Empire headline, Sigrid’s unforgettably impassioned live performances have sparked mass appreciation and defiant, rebellious pop songs.

With her Spotify following tripling since the start of the year, and streaming numbers reaching almost 400M globally, Sigrid is undoubtedly set to continue her ascent.

Tickets from €39.90 inclusive go on sale Friday, November 9 at 9am from Ticketmaster so make sure to set your alarm.